Shelbyville 7, Effingham 2
Effingham fell to Shelbyville, 7-2, at Paul Smith Field on senior night.
Myles Maxedon had two hits for the Flaming Hearts (2-4) and Jack Harper and Camden Raddatz had hits.
Andrew Donaldson, Kaiden Koeberlein and Max Seachrist pitched for Effingham. Donaldson threw three innings and allowed four hits, three runs — two earned — and one walk with one strikeout; Koeberlein pitched 3 1/3 innings and allowed seven hits and three runs with one strikeout and Seachrist pitched 2/3 of an inning and had two strikeouts.
Casey-Westfield 1, Toledo (Cumberland) 0
Cumberland fell to Casey-Westfield, 1-0, at Casey-Westfield.
Blake McMechan and Sawyer Keyser collected hits for the Pirates (3-1).
Keyser pitched and allowed two hits, one unearned run and two walks with three strikeouts over six innings.
Farina (South Central) 5, Vandalia 4
South Central defeated Vandalia, 5-4, at Vandalia.
Andrew Magnus had two hits and Aidan Dodson, Anthony Buonaura, Calaway Smith, Ethan Watwood and Maddox Robb had one hit for the Cougars (5-0).
Watwood, Smith and Buonaura pitched for South Central. Watwood allowed two hits, two runs — one earned — and three walks with three strikeouts; Smith threw 1 1/3 innings and allowed two hits, two runs and three walks with one strikeout and Buonaura threw 1 2/3 innings and allowed one walk with two strikeouts.
St. Anthony 13, Farina (South Central) 2
No. 6-ranked St. Anthony defeated South Central, 13-2, at Kinmundy.
Cameran Rios had two hits (one double and one triple). Addie Wernsing had two hits. Hailey Niebrugge had two hits. Abbi Hatton had one hit (one home run). Sydney Kibler had one hit (one home run). Laney Coffin had one hit (one double) and Anna Faber, Nora Gannaway, Stacie Vonderheide, Kallie Kabbes and Adysen Rios had one hit for the Bulldogs (1-0, 1-0 National Trail Conference).
Lucy Fearday pitched for St. Anthony and allowed five hits, two earned runs and two walks with five strikeouts over five innings.
As for the Lady Cougars (2-1, 0-1 National Trail Conference), Kaitlyn Swift had one hit and an RBI. Jaylyn Michel had one hit and an RBI. Brooklyn Garrett had one hit. Abi Shuler had one hit (one double) and Amelia Montes had one hit.
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 6, Macon (Meridian) 4
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg defeated Macon (Meridian), 6-4, at Windsor.
Ellie Wittenberg had two hits (one double). Katelyn VonBehrens had one hit (one double) and Ella Kinkelaar, Sam Hayes and Kaylyn Carey had one hit.
Hayes pitched for the Hatchets (2-2) and allowed seven hits, four runs — two earned — and three walks with 13 strikeouts over seven innings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.