MOWEAQUA — Nathaniel Gracey fired a nine-hole round of 40 as the Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Hatchets golf team took first against Macon (Meridian), Moweaqua (Central A&M) and Tuscola on Wednesday.
WSS won with a score of 169. Tuscola was second with a 174. Macon (Meridian) was third with a 184 and Moweaqua (Central A&M) was fourth with a 187.
Rylan Rincker was second on the team with a 42. Jacob Vonderheide shot a 43 and Clayton Carey shot a 44.
Briar Smith and Ross McCormick's scores did not count toward the team total. Smith and McCormick each shot a 48.
BASEBALL
Effingham (St. Anthony) 16, Mulberry Grove 0
The St. Anthony Bulldogs defeated the Mulberry Grove Aces on Wednesday, 16-0.
St. Anthony (1-0) scored 11 runs in the first and five in the third.
Beau Adams started the first by reaching on an error by the third baseman. He then advanced to second after an error on the shortstop.
Aiden Lauritzen then hit a single and Adams scored after Brock Fearday reached on an error.
Lauritzen then scored on a wild pitch and Connor Roepke drew a walk to put runners on first and third.
Brady Hatton then hit a grounder to the pitcher, allowing Fearday to score, to make it 3-0.
Joey Trupiano followed that by scoring after a wild pitch.
Will Fearday then drew a walk, Max Koenig was hit by a pitch and Fearday then scored after an error on the catcher before Sam Link hit an RBI single to make it 6-0.
Link then scored on a wild pitch and Nick Ruholl reached on an error.
Lauritzen then hit an RBI triple to make it 8-0 and Brock Fearday followed with an RBI double to make it 9-0.
Roepke then hit an RBI single that scored Brock, Hatton hit a single and Will drew a walk before Koenig followed with a bases-loaded free pass to make it 11-0.
Henry Brent then started the third with a single.
Koenig then reached on an error after Will popped out to the third baseman and Link hit an RBI single to make it 12-0.
Tim Seiler then hit a sacrifice fly to make it 13-0 before Adams drew a walk and Trupiano was hit by a pitch.
Joseph Tegeler then hit a triple to equal the final tally.
Farina (South Central) 4, Centralia (Christ Our Rock Lutheran) 2
The South Central Cougars defeated the Centralia (Christ Our Rock Lutheran) Silver Stallions on Wednesday, 4-2.
Callaway Smith went 2-for-3 with three runs. Brody Markley went 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Colby Bursott went 1-for-4 with one double. Zane Montes went 1-for-4. Colton Smith went 1-for-3 with one walk. Coen West went 1-for-1 with one RBI and one walk. Trevan Sidwell went 1-for-3 with one walk and Maddox Robb went 1-for-3 with one walk.
Callaway Smith and Sidwell pitched for South Central (1-0). Smith allowed five hits, two runs and six walks to two strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings and Sidwell allowed zero hits and zero walks in 2/3 of an inning.
