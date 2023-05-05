Effingham (St. Anthony) 5, Neoga 2
St. Anthony defeated Neoga, 5-2, at Evergreen Hollow Park.
Aiden Lauritzen had two hits. Will Hoene had two hits and one RBI. Brock Jansen hit one double and had three RBIs. Eli Levitt, Max Koenig and Ryan Schmidt each had one hit and Brock Fearday had one RBI for the Bulldogs (19-3).
Nick Ruholl, Sam Link and Fearday pitched for St. Anthony. Ruholl threw two innings and allowed five hits and one run with four strikeouts. Link threw 2 1/3 innings and allowed three hits, one run and one walk with three strikeouts and Fearday threw 2 2/3 innings and had six strikeouts.
As for the Indians (12-15), Ryan Koester and Micah Staszak each had two hits. Trey Sheehan hit one double. Malachi Staszak had one hit and two RBIs and Quintin Richards and Brady Reynolds each had one hit.
Malachi Staszak pitched for Neoga.
Altamont 15, Dieterich 0
Altamont defeated Dieterich, 15-0, in Altamont.
Nathan Shepard had two hits and three RBIs. Kaidyn Miller hit one triple and had three RBIs. Jared Hammer, Carter Siebert and Logan Cornett each had one hit and one RBI. Wyatt Phillips hit one double and Dillan Elam, Keegan Schultz and Eli Miller each had one RBI for the Indians (16-6).
Hammer pitched for Altamont. He threw four innings and allowed one hit and three walks with six strikeouts.
As for the Maroons (9-12), Noah Dill collected the lone hit.
Dill, Lucas Westendorf and Mason Lidy pitched for Dieterich.
Beecher City/Cowden-Herrick 4, Brownstown/St. Elmo
2
CHBC defeated BSE, 4-2, at Brownstown High School Baseball Field.
Carson Evans had one hit and one RBI and Clayton Wojcik, Conner Nowitzke and Kaidyn Calame each had one hit for the Bobcats.
As for the Bombers (10-9), Adam Atwood and Wyatt Forbes each had two hits. Jarrett Pasley and Lane Stine each had one hit. Caleb Campbell hit one triple and Kyle Behl and Josiah Maxey each had one RBI.
Salem 10, Farina (South Central) 8
South Central fell to Salem, 10-8, at Lions Field in Kinmundy.
Aidan Dodson had two hits (one double and one home run) and three RBIs. Anthony Buonaura and Maddox Robb each had two hits and one RBI. Colton Smith had two hits. Chase Thompson and Zane Montes each had one hit and one RBI and Andrew Magnus had one hit for the Cougars (18-5).
Coen West, Callaway Smith and Ethan Watwood pitched for South Central.
Arcola 15, Toledo (Cumberland) 8
Cumberland fell to Arcola, 15-8, in Arcola.
Maddox McElravy had three hits and one RBI. Gavin Hendrix, Kade McMechan, Hudson McElravy and Bryant Weber each had one hit and Blake McMechan and Ty Bradley had one RBI for the Pirates (10-12, 3-5 league).
Maddox McElravy, Grant Keyser and Trevin Magee pitched for Cumberland.
Louisville (North Clay) 12, Casey-Westfield 2
North Clay defeated Casey-Westfield, 12-2, in Louisville.
Ian Jones had three hits and two RBIs. Alex Boose had two hits and one RBI. Carder Walden and Ayden Jones each had one hit and two RBIs and Logan Fleener, Jesse Weidner, Cody Zimdars, Ben Czyzewski and Daniel Warren each had one hit for the Cardinals (17-8).
Ian Jones, Jack Compton and Czyzewski pitched for North Clay.
Effingham 12, Taylorville 2
Effingham defeated Taylorville, 12-2, in the second game of a doubleheader in Taylorville.
Sidney Donaldson had three hits and two RBIs. Jerzi Bierman, Abby Cunningham and Kristen Armstrong each had two hits and two RBIs. Raegan Boone and Mya Harvey each had two hits and one RBI. Riley Cunningham had one hit and one RBI and Jennifer Jamison had one hit for the Flaming Hearts (15-9, 9-3 league).
Riley Cunningham pitched for Effingham and allowed four hits, two runs and three walks with one strikeout over five innings.
Effingham 11, Taylorville 0
Effingham defeated Taylorville, 11-0, in the first game of a doubleheader in Taylorville.
Jerzi Bierman, Riley Cunningham, Sidney Donaldson and Abby Cunningham each had two hits and one RBI. Natalie Armstrong had two hits and two RBIs and Mya Harvey had one hit and one RBI for the Flaming Hearts (14-9, 8-3 league).
Armstrong pitched for Effingham and allowed two hits and four walks with three strikeouts over five innings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.