Effingham, IL (62401)

Today

Rain likely. Low 43F. ENE winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 43F. ENE winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.