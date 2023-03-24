SOFTBALL
Salem 12, Effingham 3
Jerzi Bierman and Sidney Donaldson collected two hits each in Effingham's 12-3 loss to Salem on Wednesday.
Donaldson went 2-for-3 with one double and one RBI. Bierman went 2-for-4 from the leadoff spot for the Flaming Hearts (0-1).
Reagan Boone, Riley Cunningham, Jennifer Jamison, Kristen Armstrong and Bria Beals added one hit.
Beals added two RBIs, as well.
Riley Cunningham and Natalie Armstrong pitched for Effingham.
Cunningham threw four innings and allowed 11 hits, 11 runs — three earned — and three walks with two strikeouts and Armstrong threw two innings and allowed two hits and one earned run with three strikeouts.
Olney (Richland County) 9, Toledo (Cumberland) 1
Libby McGinnis hit one home run and Isabel Martinez hit a double in Cumberland's 9-1 loss to Olney (Richland County) on Wednesday.
Callie Lewis and Martinez pitched for the Lady Pirates (1-2).
Lewis threw three innings and allowed four hits, four runs — two earned — and two walks with two strikeouts and Martinez threw three innings and allowed nine hits and five runs with four strikeouts.
BASEBALL
Breese (Mater Dei) 7, Effingham (St. Anthony) 6
Aiden Lauritzen hit one home run and one single and drove in one run in St. Anthony's 7-6 loss to Breese (Mater Dei) on Wednesday.
Beau Adams, Eli Levitt, Connor Roepke and Brock Fearday added doubles and Max Koenig, Will Fearday and Sam Link hit singles for the Bulldogs (1-1).
Adams, Levitt, Brock Fearday and Koenig joined Lauritzen with one RBI.
Levitt, Nick Ruholl and Brock Fearday pitched for St. Anthony.
Levitt threw four innings and allowed two hits, four earned runs and five walks with four strikeouts. Ruholl threw one inning and allowed two hits and two runs — one earned — with two strikeouts and Fearday threw 1 2/3 innings and allowed two hits, one run and one walk with four strikeouts.
Toledo (Cumberland) 14, Olney (Richland County) 10
Gavin Hendrix went 2-for-4 with one double and two RBIs in Cumberland's 14-10 win over Olney (Richland County) on Wednesday.
Ty Bradley hit two singles and had one RBI, while Blake McMechan, Maddox McElravy, Sawyer Keyser, Ross McBride, Trevin Magee and Reid Carlen added singles for the Pirates (2-0).
Keyser had three RBIs. Carlen had two RBIs and McMechan, Bryant Weber, McElravy and McBride had one RBI.
McBride and Keyser pitched for Cumberland.
McBride threw four innings and allowed five hits, seven runs — two earned — and three walks with two strikeouts; Keyser threw three innings and allowed five hits, three runs — one earned — and three walks with one strikeout.
