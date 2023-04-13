SOFTBALL
Olney (Richland County) 7, Effingham (St. Anthony) 6
St. Anthony lost its second-straight game with a 7-6 defeat to Olney (Richland County).
The Bulldogs (4-3) received two singles and one RBI from Addie Wernsing, two singles from Hailey Niebrugge and two doubles and three RBIs from Lucy Fearday. Abbi Hatton also recorded one double, while Cameran Rios, Adysen Rios and Anna Faber hit singles.
Flora 13, Farina (South Central) 3
Taegan Webster launched a home run and had three RBIs in South Central's 13-3 loss to Flora.
Kaitlyn Swift added two singles in the defeat for the Lady Cougars (10-4).
Windsor [Coop] 7, Moweaqua (Central A&M) 6
Katelyn VonBehrens hit a walk-off single for Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg in its 7-6 win over Moweaqua (Central A&M).
The hit for VonBehrens was her only one in the game.
Ella Kinkelaar and Samantha Hayes had three hits each. Kaylyn Carey had two hits. Alaira Friese had two hits, including one double and Ellie Wittenberg had one hit for the Hatchets (6-4).
BASEBALL
Effingham (St. Anthony) 17, Mt. Zion 0
St. Anthony cranked four home runs in its 17-0 win over Mt. Zion.
Brock Fearday, Will Hoene, Beau Adams and Aiden Lauritzen all hit home runs for the Bulldogs (7-2).
Eli Levitt, Fearday, Nick Ruholl and Connor Roepke also hit doubles.
Fearday finished with three hits and two RBIs. Levitt, Roepke, Lauritzen and Hoene had two hits and Adams, Max Koenig and Ruholl had one.
Fearday pitched and threw a perfect game with six strikeouts.
Altamont 6, Toledo (Cumberland) 4
Mason Robinson hit two home runs for Altamont in its 6-4 win over Cumberland.
Robinson went 4-for-4 with four RBIs for the Indians (6-4), adding one double, too.
Keinon Eihart, Carter Siebert, Wyatt Phillips, Logan Cornett and Nathan Shephard all hit singles, as well.
Jared Hammer, Siebert, Aden McManaway, Robinson and Eli Miller pitched for Altamont. Hammer threw two innings and had four strikeouts; Siebert went one inning and allowed one hit and one walk with one strikeout; McManaway threw one inning and had one walk with two strikeouts; Robinson threw two innings and had one walk with four strikeouts and Miller threw one inning and had one walk with two strikeouts.
As for the Pirates (5-5), Blake McMechan had the lone hit.
Beecher City [Coop] 5, Bethany (Okaw Valley) 4
Drake Davis' double in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City to a 5-4 win over Bethany (Okaw Valley).
Davis plated two runners with his extra-base hit.
Carson Evans added one double in the game. Clayton Wojcik hit one single. Gage Lorton hit two singles. Wyatt Rueff hit one double and AJ Radloff hit one single and one double and had one RBI for the Bobcats (4-3).
Charleston 12, Stewardson-Strasburg [Coop] 5
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg lost its first game of the season with a 12-5 defeat to Charleston.
Austin Wittenberg hit one home run and Tyler Wetherell hit one double for the Hatchets (9-1), while Ben Bridges recorded one single.
