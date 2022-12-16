Cumberland 59, Ramsey 36
Cumberland defeated Ramsey on Wednesday in the St. Elmo Holiday Tournament.
The Pirates (3-4) won 59-36.
Gavin Hendrix had 21 points. Maddox McElravy had 13. Jaxon Boldt had 10. Trevin Magee had six. Grady Jones had four. Zack Buescher had three, and Blake McMechan had two.
1st 2nd 3rd 4th F Cumberland 6 12 23 18 59 Ramsey 8 10 10 8 36
C — McMechan 2, McElravy 13, Jones 4, Buescher 3, Magee 6, Hendrix 21, Boldt 10. FG 27, FT 2-2, F 11. (3-pointers: McElravy 2, Buescher 1)
R — Moreland 4, Hayes 3, Finley 18, Reiss 2, Hortenstine 5, Roley 4. FG 14, FT 3-7, F 5. (3-pointers: Finley 4, Hortenstine 1)
WSS 81, Patoka- Odin 34
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg defeated Patoka-Odin on Wednesday in the St. Elmo Holiday Tournament.
The Hatchets (7-2) won 81-34.
Carter Chaney had 21 points. Jordan Wittenberg had 17. Austin Wittenberg had 13. Talon Bridges had seven. Nathaniel Gracey had five. Robbie McDaniel had four. Connor Manhart and Jackson Gurgel had three, and Rhett Rincker, Dylan Curry, Jesse Smith, and Brody Hendrickson had two.
1st 2nd 3rd 4th F WSS 22 21 24 14 81 Patoka-Odin 8 10 14 2 34
WSS — Manhart 3, Bridges 7, Rincker 2, A. Wittenberg 13, Chaney 21, Gurgel 3, McDaniel 4, Gracey 5, Curry 2, J. Wittenberg 17, Smith 2, Hendrickson 2. FG 29, FT 16-17, F 14. (3-pointers: Chaney 3, Manhart 1, A. Wittenberg 1, Gurgel 1, Gracey 1)
PO — Haines 7, Huffman 2, Arnodl 2, Robb 8, Williams 1, Landreth 10, Cole 4. FG 14, FT 4-10, F 14. (3-pointers: Haines 1, Landreth 1)
South Central 54, Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville 50
South Central defeated Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville on Wednesday at Oblong High School. The Lady Cougars (5-5) won 54-50.
Brooklyn Garrett had 21 points. Taegan Webster and Brooke Cowger had 14, and Jaylyn Michel had six.
1st 2nd 3rd 4th F South Central 16 15 15 8 54 OPH 10 18 16 6 50
SC — Michel 6, Garrett 21, Webster 14, Cowger 14. FG 21. FT 13-20, F 18.
