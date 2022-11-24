Robinson 81, Effingham 66
Effingham fell to Robinson on Wednesday in the St. Anthony Turkey Tournament.
The Flaming Hearts (0-2) lost 81-66.
Garrett Wolfe had 22 points for Effingham. Andrew Splechter had 17. Logan Heil had 13. Andrew Donaldson had 12, and Ethan Jones had two.
Breese Central 50, St. Anthony 34
St. Anthony fell to Breese Central on Wednesday in the St. Anthony Turkey Tournament.
The Bulldogs (1-1) lost 50-34.
Brock Fearday finished with 15 points. Will Fearday and Michael Martelli had three. Sam Link, Collin Westendorf, Jonathan Willenborg, Griffin Sehy, Max Koenig, and Ryan Schmidt had two, and Brady Hatton had one.
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 63, Argenta-Oreana 42
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg defeated Argenta-Oreana on Wednesday in the Cerro Gordo-Bement Tournament.
The Hatchets (2-0) won 63-42.
Austin Wittenberg had 26 points. Jordan Wittenberg had nine. Carter Chaney and Nathaniel Gracey had eight. Talon Bridges had six. Jackson Gurgel had three. Rhett Rincker had two, and Jesse Smith had one.
St. Elmo-Brownstown 71, Lebanon 16
St. Elmo-Brownstown defeated Lebanon on Wednesday in the Mulberry Grove FNB Community Bank Turkey Tournament.
The Eagles (2-0) won 71-16.
Jarrett Pasley had 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting with one assist. Caleb Campbell had 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting with three rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one turnover. Adam Atwood had 10 points on 3-of-6 shooting with six rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and one turnover. Josiah Maxey had nine points on 3-of-5 shooting with two assists and two steals. Wyatt Stine had seven points on 3-of-6 shooting with six rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block. Collin Maxey had six points on 3-of-4 shooting with one assist. Cade Schaub had four points on 2-of-5 shooting with three rebounds, five steals, and one turnover. Lowell Wilhour had four points on 2-of-3 shooting with one rebound and one steal, and Brody Mason had two points on 1-of-2 shooting with one rebound and one steal.
Effingham 48, Flora 18
Effingham defeated Flora on Wednesday in the Newton Bob Kerans Tournament.
The Flaming Hearts (3-0) won 48-18.
Bria Beals finished with 12 points. Madison Mapes had nine. Saige Althoff had eight. Ella Niebrugge had seven. Averie Wolfe had six. Taylor Greene had three. Marissa Allie had two, and Olivia Moser had one.
Altamont 50, Newton 49
Altamont defeated Newton on Wednesday in the Newton Bob Kerans Tournament.
The Lady Indians (4-0) won 50-49.
Grace Nelson finished with 22 points for Altamont. She became the Lady Indians’ all-time leading scorer during the game, as well. Peyton Osteen had 10. Kylie Osteen had nine. Claire Boehm had six, and Skylie Klein had three.
As for the Lady Eagles (0-4), Camryn Martin had 10 points and two assists. Elley Bennett had nine points, six rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Lilly Kessler had eight points and 16 rebounds. Alexis Hetzer had eight points. Addy O’Dell had six points. Emma Nadler had four points. Karasyn Martin had two points, five rebounds, and two steals, and Aleah Higgs had two points.
