Altamont 72, DuQuoin 57
Altamont defeated DuQuoin on Wednesday in the Sesser-Valier Tournament.
The Indians (9-3) won 72-57.
Wyatt Phillips had 15 points. Kienon Eirhart had 12. Mason Robinson had 11. Avery Jahraus, Logan Cornett, and Eric Kollmann had eight. Jared Hammer had seven. Kaidyn Miller had two, and Dillan Elam had one.
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 46, Westville 43
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg defeated Westville on Wednesday in the Hume Shiloh-Kansas-Oakland Tournament.
The Hatchets (12-2) won 46-43.
Austin Wittenberg had 13 points. Nathaniel Gracey had 11. Jackson Gurgel had 10. Jordan Wittenberg had eight, and Talon Bridges and Jesse Smith had two.
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 64, Martinsville 41
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg defeated Martinsville on Wednesday in the Hume Shiloh-Kansas-Oakland Tournament.
The Hatchets (11-2) won 64-41.
Austin Wittenberg had 24 points. Jackson Gurgel had 13. Dylan Curry had 12. Talon Bridges had five, and Connor Manhart, Rhett Rincker, Nathaniel Gracey, Jordan Wittenberg, and Jesse Smith had two.
Neoga 44, Colfax Ridgeview 35
Neoga defeated Colfax Ridgeview on Wednesday in the Monticello Tournament.
The Indians (6-9) won 44-35.
Landon Titus had 12 points on 4-of-4 shooting with one rebound and two assists. Brady Reynolds had 12 points on 4-of-12 shooting with 10 rebounds, one assist, and two steals. Quintin Richards had 12 points on 5-of-10 shooting with six rebounds, one assist, one block, and one steal. Trey Sheehan had two points on 1-of-6 shooting with three rebounds, two assists, and one steal. Kaden Will had two points on 1-of-3 shooting with four rebounds and one steal. James Bullock had two points, and Braydon Letterle had two points on 1-of-2 shooting with one rebound.
Cumberland 44, Macon Meridian 40
Cumberland defeated Macon Meridian on Wednesday in the Vandalia Holiday Tournament.
The Pirates (6-8) won 44-40.
Gavin Hendrix had 23 points. Maddox McElravy had 10. Trevin Magee had five. Blake McMechan had four, and Kelby Bierman had two.
Teutopolis 42, Hume Shiloh-Kansas-Oakland 40
Teutopolis defeated Hume Shiloh-Kansas-Oakland on Wednesday in the Charleston Holiday Tournament.
The Lady Shoes (14-2) won 42-40.
Kaylee Niebrugge had 19 points on 4-of-11 shooting with four rebounds, one steal, and two assists. Emily Konkel had 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting with 10 rebounds, three steals, and two assists.
Mollie Ruholl had six points on 2-of-3 shooting with two rebounds and one assist. Courtney Gibson had two points on 0-of-4 shooting with six rebounds, two steals, and one assist, and Chloe Probst had one point on 0-of-4 shooting with five rebounds.
Effingham 49, Danville 7Effingham defeated Danville on Wednesday in the Charleston Holiday Tournament.
The Flaming Hearts (13-4) won 49-7.
Saige Althoff and Bria Beals had eight points. Madison Mapes and Averie Wolfe had six. Ella Niebrugge, Marissa Allie, and Rylea Hodge had four. Abby Cunningham had three, and Lily Wise, Taylor Greene, and Riley Cunningham had two.
Teutopolis 64, Jacksonville 14
Teutopolis defeated Jacksonville on Wednesday in the Charleston Holiday Tournament.
The Lady Shoes (13-2) won 64-14.
Emily Konkel had 19 points on 7-of-13 shooting with two rebounds, three steals, and five assists. Kaylee Niebrugge had 14 points on 4-of-7 shooting with three rebounds, three steals, and one assist. Anna Probst had six points on 2-of-3 shooting with one rebound, one steal, and one assist. Chloe Probst had five on 2-of-5 shooting with five rebounds, one steal, and one assist. Courtney Gibson had four points on 2-of-5 shooting with four rebounds and one assist. Summer Wall had four points on 2-of-3 shooting with two rebounds, two steals, and one assist. Katie Kremer had three points on 1-of-4 shooting with one rebound. Estella Mette had two points on 1-of-3 shooting. Mollie Ruholl had two points on 1-of-1 shooting with one assist. Isabelle Zerrusen had two points on 1-of-3 shooting with two rebounds. Malea Helmink had two points on 1-of-3 shooting with five rebounds, and Joleen Deters had one point with two rebounds.
St. Anthony 61, Altamont 29St. Anthony defeated Altamont on Wednesday in the Mattoon Tournament.
The Bulldogs (13-4) beat the Lady Indians (10-7) 61-29.
Lucy Fearday had 23 points. Stacie Vonderheide had 18 points. Nancy Ruholl had 14. Anna Faber had four, and Rillie Willenborg had two.
As for Altamont, Claire Boehm had 11 points. Bri Grunloh had six. Kaylee Lurkins had five. Skylie Klein had three, and Peyton Osteen had two.
Olney Richland County 66, Altamont 43Altamont fell to Olney Richland County on Wednesday in the Mattoon Tournament.
The Lady Indians (10-6) lost 66-43.
Kylie Osteen had 10 points. Peyton Osteen had eight. Claire Boehm had seven. Remi Miller had five. Bri Grunloh had four, and Sophia Pearcy, Kaylee Lurkins, and Libby Reardon had three.
Galesburg 65, St. Anthony 38St. Anthony fell to Galesburg on Wednesday in the Mattoon Tournament.
The Bulldogs (12-4) lost 65-38.
Lucy Fearday had 14 points. Nancy Ruholl had nine. Anna Faber had nine, and Stacie Vonderheide, Rillie Willenborg, and Lily Gannaway had two.
Neoga 59, Colfax Ridgeview 32
Neoga defeated Colfax Ridgeview on Wednesday in the 3rd Place Game of the Monticello Tournament. The Indians (17-1) won 59-32.
Sydney Richards had 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting with four rebounds, three assists, and one steal. Haylee Campbell had 14 points on 7-of-9 shooting with three rebounds, one assist, one block, and one steal. Brynn Richards had 10 points on 5-of-10 shooting with seven rebounds, four assists, and three steals. Allison Worman had 10 points on 5-of-9 shooting with three rebounds and one assist. Allison Sampson had 4 points on 2-of-6 shooting with three rebounds, two assists, and one steal. Kalli Reynolds had two points on 1-of-1 shooting with one steal, and Karly McKinney had two points on 1-of-1 shooting with one steal.
As for Colfax Ridgeview, Brinley Stevens had 14 points on 4-of-10 shooting with five rebounds, two assists, and one steal. Mackenzie Wesson had seven points on 3-of-6 shooting with nine rebounds, one assist, and one steal. Annalyn Harper had five points on 1-of-9 shooting with two rebounds, one assist, and two steals. Celbee Johnson had two points on 1-of-5 shooting with one assist and one steal. Claire Edward had two points on 1-of-5 shooting with one assist, and Courtney Wesson had two points on 1-of-1 shooting.
MONTICELLO TOURNAMENT ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM
Sydney Richards, Brynn Richards, and Campbell joined Tuscola’s Ella Boyer and Izzy Wilcox, Clinton’s Clara Dempsey and Regan Filkin, Colfax Ridgeview’s Brinley Stevens, Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s Trixie Johnson, and Toulon Stark County’s Kylee Frisby.
