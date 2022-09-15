FALL BASEBALL
Altamont 9, St. Anthony 5
Altamont defeated St. Anthony, 9-5, Wednesday in nine innings.
The Indians scored two runs in the fourth, one in the fifth, and six in the ninth.
Mason Robinson hit two singles and one double with one RBI for Altamont. Carter Siebert hit two singles and one double and had one RBI. Keinon Eirhart hit two doubles and had two RBIs. Nathan Shepard hit one single and one double and had one RBI. Nathan Stuemke hit one single. Jared Hammer hit one single and had one RBI. Kaidyn Miller hit one single and had two RBIs, and Eli Miller had one RBI.
Wyatt Phillips, Dillan Elam, and Miller pitched for the Indians. Phillips threw six innings and allowed one hit, two earned runs, and four walks with one strikeout; Elam threw two innings and had one strikeout, and Miller threw one inning and allowed three hits, two earned runs, and one walk with one strikeout.
As for the Bulldogs, they scored one run in the second, two in the third, and two in the ninth.
Connor Roepke hit one single and one double and had two RBIs for St. Anthony. Brock Fearday hit one single. Will Hoene hit one single and had one RBI, and Brock Jansen had one RBI.
Nick Ruholl, Sam Link, Fearday, and Aiden Lauritzen pitched for the Bulldogs. Ruholl threw 4 2/3 innings and allowed five hits, three earned runs, and one walk with one strikeout; Link threw 3 2/3 innings and allowed three hits and one walk with three strikeouts; Fearday threw 1/3 innings and allowed five hits and six earned runs, and Lauritzen threw 1/3 innings and allowed two hits.
Cisne 12, Neoga 1
Neoga fell to Cisne, 12-1, Wednesday.
The Indians scored one run in the first.
Trey Sheehan, Kaden Will, and Josiah Gentry hit singles for Neoga (4-9).
BOYS GOLF
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg 180, Shelbyville 198
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg defeated Shelbyville, 180-198, Wednesday.
Rylan Rincker shot a final round of 39. Clayton Carey shot a 44. Brody Hendrickson shot a 47, and Briar Smith shot a 50.
The two scores that didn't count were Ross McCormick's 53 and Nathaniel Gracey's 54.
The Hatchets also sent one female participant.
Bailey Owens shot a 60.
North Clay at Richland County Country Club
North Clay competed at Richland County Country Club Wednesday.
Riley Poe shot a 48, and Kennedy Jones shot a 70.
