EFFINGHAM — The St. Anthony Bulldogs run-ruled Odin on Wednesday at Paul Smith Field.
St. Anthony (6-0) scored three in the second and five in the third in its 11-1 win.
Beau Adams went 3-for-4 with three runs and two RBI. Aiden Lauritzen went 3-for-3 with one double, two runs and four RBI. Brock Fearday went 1-for-2. Connor Roepke went 1-for-3 with one RBI. Sam Link went 1-for-2 with one run. Will Fear5day went 1-for-3 with one double, one run and one RBI.
Henry Brent went 3-for-3 with three runs. Vincent Vogel had one walk. Joey Trupiano had one RBI and Max Koenig scored one run.
Stewardson-Strasburg/Windsor 16, Ramsey 0
Stewardson-Strasburg defeated Ramsey, 16-0, at Ramsey High on Wednesday.
Ben Bridges went 1-for-1 with two runs, three RBI and two walks. Charley Spour went 1-for-2 with one run and two RBI.
Kendall Morris went 2-for-2 with one RBI.
Xander Beals went 1-for-1 with one run, two RBI and one walk. Connor Manhart went 1-for-2 with one run.
Cameron Schmitz went 1-for-2. Colten Bridges went 1-for-2 with one run. Seth Rincker went 1-for-2 with two runs and one RBI.
Carter Verdeyen went 2-for-2 with two runs and one RBI. Blayzz Verdeyen went 1-for-1 with two runs and one RBI.
Oliver Washcer went 1-for-1 with one RBI.
Jackson Gurgel scored one run and had one RBI. Branson Tingley scored one run.
Aiden Sayers scored one run and Derk Friese scored one run.
Colten Bridges and Sayers pitched for the Hatchets (3-2).
Brownstown/St. Elmo 12, Mulberry Grove 1
Brownstown/St. Elmo defeated Mulberry Grove, 12-1, at Mulberry Grove High on Wednesday.
Josiah Maxey went 1-for-5. Adam Atwood went 2-for-3 with two doubles and one RBI.
Cade Schaub went 2-for-3. Zayden Gillespie had one RBI. Lane Stine went 2-for-3 with one RBI. Gavin Sanders went 1-for-3 with two RBI and Calin Chandler went 1-for-1 with one RBI.
Corey Hoopingarner pitched for the Bombers (2-5, 1-0 Egyptian Illini Conference).
He allowed one run, two hits and two walks to nine strikeouts over six innings.
Farina (South Central) 10, Bluford (Webber) 0
South Central defeated Bluford (Webber), 10-0, at Webber High on Wednesday.
Brody Markley went 1-for-3 with two runs and one RBI. Zane Montes went 1-for-3 with two runs. Colton Smith went 3-for-3 with one double, one run and three RBI.
Coen West went 1-for-1 with one run and one RBI. Colby Bursott went 1-for-1 with one double, one run and one RBI.
Trevan Sidwell went 1-for-2 with one walk.
Max Magnus went 1-for-3 with two runs. Garret Shumate scored one run. Chase Guerrettaz had one walk and Callaway Smith scored one run and had one RBI and one walk.
West and Montes pitched for the Cougars (7-0).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.