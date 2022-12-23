Teutopolis has now won six basketball games in a row after defeating Mt. Vernon on Wednesday night at J.H. Griffin Gym.
The Wooden Shoes (9-1) won 67-58, even though Mt. Vernon made them work for it.
After leading by 12, 44-32, at the end of the third quarter, Mt. Vernon roared back, cutting the lead to one point with 1:26 left in the frame.
"We played timid," Teutopolis head coach Chet Reeder said. "That's what Mt. Vernon wanted us to do. They went small; they went quick; we played right into their hands, but it's a learning experience."
Navontae Nesbit Jr. was the main reason for that surge. He finished with 18 points in the period.
Nesbit Jr. started the frame by forcing a turnover and converting a layup to make it a 10-point game, 44-34.
Joey Niebrugge quickly pushed that margin back to 12, though, after his layup fell to make it 46-34.
Another Nesbit Jr. layup would then make it 46-36 before Caleb Siemer converted a 3-point play to push the lead to 13, 49-36.
Nesbit Jr. then followed that by going on a personal 6-0 run to cut the lead to seven, 49-42, before Siemer converted another 3-point play with 5:23 left to push the lead back to double digits, 52-42.
Colin McClure then answered for Mt. Vernon by draining a 3-pointer with 4:49 left to make it 52-45 before Joey Niebrugge converted a layup after two-straight misses to make it 54-45.
Rolen Adams then responded with a short jumper in the paint that cut the lead to seven, 54-47.
Caleb Bloemer followed with a layup with 3:37 left to push the lead back to nine, 56-47, and Joey Niebrugge added another layup that pushed the lead back to double-digits, 58-47.
However, Mt. Vernon never went away.
The guests instead went on a 10-0 run that cut the lead to the aforementioned one point, 58-57, with 1:26 left.
Teutopolis, however, weathered the storm, ending the game on a 9-1 run.
Siemer finished with 19 points in the contest, while Brendan Niebrugge had 13 and Joey Niebrugge had 11.
Garrett Gaddis pitched in with nine points, while James Niebrugge had eight, Bloemer had six, and Logan Roepke had one.
As for Mt. Vernon, Nesbit Jr. had 33 points, while Adams had nine, Ronald King III had eight, McClure had three, and Milsap and Cole Timmons had two.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|Teutopolis (9-1)
|14
|14
|16
|23
|67
|Mt. Vernon
|13
|8
|11
|26
|58
T — B. Niebrugge 13, Bloemer 6, Gaddis 9, Roepke 1, Jo. Niebrugge 11, Ja. Niebrugge 8, Siemer 19. FG 24, FT 17-26, F 15. (3-pointers: B. Niebrugge 2)
MTV — Nesbit Jr. 33, McClure 3, Adams 9, King 8, Milsap 2. FG 25, FT 7-15, F 18. (3-pointers: Adams 2, McClure 1)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Neoga 61, Altamont 31
Sydney Richards scored a game-best 20 points, but it was her sister, Brynn, that stepped up when needed on Monday night against Altamont.
Brynn finished with 13 points — all coming in the first half — in Neoga's 61-31 win.
"I told everyone when we got off the bus that when you have open shots, you got to be ready to take them; you go to be ready to shoot tonight," Neoga head coach Kim Romack said. "She's a competitor."
Brynn and Sydney were two of three in double-figures for Neoga (14-0, 5-0 National Trail Conference); Haylee Campbell joined them with 16.
As for the rest of the team, Allison Sampson had six points. Allison Worman had four, and Sydney Hakman had two.
"We knew what we were going to do defensively, Romack said. "We've worked on stuff all week in practice, and the kids held true; we threw different things at them, and we were able to switch up defenses, and these kids adjust. They adjust on the fly, and they did a fantastic job with that tonight."
Meanwhile, on the Altamont side, Remi Miller had six points. Peyton Osteen had four. Kylie Osteen had three. Skylie Klein, Libby Reardon, Kaylee Lurkins, and Claire Boehm had two, and Bri Grunloh had one.
Grace Nelson finished with nine points but suffered a serious injury with 1:06 left in the second quarter. She did not return but watched the rest of the game from the sidelines.
There was no further news to report about Nelson at press time.
With the loss, Altamont is now 10-3 overall and 3-3 in the National Trail Conference.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|Neoga (14-0, 5-0 NTC)
|20
|18
|12
|11
|61
|Altamont (10-3, 3-3 NTC)
|11
|6
|11
|3
|31
