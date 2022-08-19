SOFTBALL
South Central Middle School 15, North Clay Clay City Junior High School 0
South Central defeated North Clay, 15-0, Wednesday.
The Lady Falcons scored three runs in the first, eight in the second, two in the fourth, and two in the fifth.
Buchanan hit two singles and had three RBIs for South Central (5-4, 2-2 National Trail Conference). Logan hit one single. Brown had one RBI. Swift hit one triple and had two RBIs. Potter hit one single and had one RBI. Emmie Ruholl hit one single and had two RBIs. Webb had one RBI. Bolen hit one single and one triple and had one RBI, and Annie Ruholl hit one single and had two RBIs.
As for the Indians, Romack hit one single.
BASEBALL
Dieterich Junior High School 18, North Clay Clay City Junior High 6
Dieterich defeated North Clay/Clay City, 18-6, Wednesday.
The loss pushed the Indians to 2-3 on the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.