SOFTBALL
Effingham Junior High 8, Windsor Junior High 1
Effingham defeated Windsor, 8-1, Tuesday.
The Mustangs scored three runs in the third, three in the fifth, and two in the seventh.
Raddatz led Effingham (1-0) with two singles and one double. Koester hit one double and one single and had two RBIs. Koenig hit two doubles and had one RBI. McBride hit one single and one double and had two RBIs, and Burgholzer hit one single and one double. Kirk, Hayes, and Harminson hit singles, as well.
McBride pitched for the Mustangs. She threw seven innings and allowed two hits, one earned run, and two walks with five strikeouts. She threw 84 pitches, 58 for strikes, had one wild pitch, and hit three batters.
As for the Trojans, Wascher and Johnson hit singles.
Hayes and Friese pitched for Windsor (0-1). Hayes threw four innings and allowed six hits, three earned runs, and had two strikeouts; Friese pitched three innings and allowed eight hits, five earned runs, and one walk, with one strikeout.
Hayes threw 39 pitches, 29 for strikes, and had one wild pitch, while Friese threw 46 pitches, 28 for strikes, and also had one wild pitch.
South Central Middle School 5, Salem 2
South Central defeated Salem, 5-2, Wednesday.
The Lady Falcons scored one run in the first, three in the second, and one in the third.
Peddicord hit two singles and had one RBI for South Central (3-1). Addy Ruholl had one RBI. Buchanan had one RBI. Logan hit one single and had one RBI. Emmie Ruholl hit one single. Swift hit one single, and Annie Ruholl hit one single.
BASEBALL
Jasper County Junior High 5, RCMS 4
Jasper County defeated RCMS, 5-4, Wednesday.
Jasper scored one run in the first, two in the second, and two in the seventh.
Anderson, Harris, James, Mulvey, Clark, Cleaver, and Will hit singles for the Eagles.
Clark and Mulvey pitched for Jasper County (1-0). Clark threw 2 1/3 innings and allowed two hits, two earned runs, and had one strikeout; Mulvey threw 4 2/3 innings and allowed two hits and two walks with one strikeout.
Clark threw 48 pitches, 33 for strikes, had one wild pitch, and hit one batter, while Mulvey threw 42 pitches, 24 for strikeouts, and had one wild pitch.
