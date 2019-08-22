Due to recent weather conditions, Effingham High School announced Thursday evening it was cancelling it’s annual Buckbowl.
The Buckbowl is an annual opportunity for the Flaming Hearts to give the community its first glimpse at the team for the upcoming season, showcasing abilities from individual passing to punt team workouts.
Effingham will still have its picture day the following day. If weather proves to further impact the week for the Flaming Hearts, pictures will be moved into the gym, otherwise they will be at the football field as originally scheduled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.