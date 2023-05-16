TEUTOPOLIS — Caleb Siemer didn’t take the bat off his shoulders.
He didn’t need to, either.
The Teutopolis senior shortstop worked a bases-loaded walk to give the Wooden Shoes a 6-5 win over Williamsville in eight innings on Saturday morning at Teutopolis High School Baseball Field.
“I want to give credit to Logan and Bennet. Logan had a good barrel to center and Bennet had a cheap hit,” Siemer said. “I didn’t have to do much; I just watched all the pitches — it was a good feeling to win.”
After the Bullets scored three runs in the top of the eighth to take a 5-2 lead, T-Town started the bottom half of the frame just like how they ended it — with a walk.
Garrett Gaddis started the inning with a free pass. Caleb Bloemer then drew the second walk of the side before back-to-back outs put the Shoes in a tough spot with only one out to work with.
The top of the order was due up, though, and they delivered.
Rend Lake baseball signee Logan Roepke started the rally by lacing a double to left field that scored two runs before Bennet Thompson hit a check-swing single to right field that tied the game.
Evan Waldhoff then drew the third walk of the inning and Brett Kreke was intentionally walked to set up Siemer’s at-bat.
Overall, patience was the key for T-Town in their comeback.
Head coach Jordan Thoele preached that to his team, as well.
“I’ve been telling my guys that we must be patient, allow the other team to make problems and take advantage of that,” Thoele said.
The Shoes improved to 14-15 with the win.
Thoele added that playing Williamsville at the end of the season was a bonus for his team.
“This is a great thing,” Thoele said. “Offensively, we were putting the bat on the ball and hitting it very hard. We were able to execute; we had guys come in on the mound and were able to stuff it.”
Carter Hoene was one such player who stuffed it.
Hoene threw six innings and allowed five hits, one run and two walks with two strikeouts.
Alex Kremer then relieved Hoene and picked up the win after allowing four hits, four runs (one earned) and four walks with two strikeouts.
