Freeburg softball hadn’t suffered a loss until the second game of the season against Highland.
The Lady Midgets, however, met their match Thursday afternoon in a makeup game against Newton. Officials called the game off on Wednesday due to inclement weather. The Lady Eagles were ahead, 1-0, in the bottom of the third when officials suspended play, with the game then getting moved to Greenville from Gillespie — who was initially hosting.
Newton ended up losing the game in eight innings, 2-1.
Kayla N. Kocher pitched brilliantly for the Lady Eagles. She threw seven innings, allowing eight hits, two earned runs, and one walk with two strikeouts.
The first run Kocher gave up came in the bottom of the fifth.
Abby Benedick started the inning for the Lady Midgets with a double before Lindsey Muskopf drove her in on a double of her own to tie the game.
Elizabeth Ludwig then drew a walk before Kocher retired Nicole Edmiaston on a ground out.
Edmiaston’s groundout started a trend for both offenses, too, as both starting pitchers retired the next 13 batters heading into the top of the eighth when Newton’s Bailee Frichtl ended that trend with a single on the second pitch she saw.
Amber Russell then struck out before Sydney Kinder — who pinch ran for Frichtl — was picked off first for the second out of the frame.
Camryn Martin then got hit by a pitch before Ludwig ended the inning by striking out Addyson O’Dell.
Ludwig then helped herself to start the bottom of the eighth, starting the rally with a base hit.
Edmiaston then doubled, pushing Ludwig to third before Samantha Roulanaitis ended the game and sent the Lady Midgets to a Class 2A sectional final with a base hit that scored Catie Beaston — who courtesy ran for the pitcher.
Newton ends its season at 25-9.
