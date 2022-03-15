Evan Waldhoff didn't look like an underclassman when his team needed him the most Tuesday night.
The Teutopolis sophomore — who did not play with the Wooden Shoes during the fall slate of games due to being on the soccer team — stepped up with a runner on third and one away in his team's 5-4, eight-inning victory.
Waldhoff took the first offering from Neoga hurler Kaden Young to right field that scored Dylan Pruemer easily from third and ultimately led to his teammates celebrating with him afterward.
Overall, heading into the at-bat, all Waldhoff said he wanted to do was keep it simple.
"I was just thinking, 'Stay in my lane,' situational-hitting and not to try and do too much; just hit a ground ball even," Waldhoff said. "I just wanted to try and get the job done."
Waldhoff didn't just shine at the plate, though. He also picked up the win on the bump, going three innings and allowing no hits and no runs while walking one and fanning a pair, saying that he wasn't trying to overpower anyone and that all he was aiming for was finding his spots and hitting them.
As for head coach Justin Fleener, he was impressed with the youngster's play, even though his team struggled during portions of the game.
"That's the way to introduce him to high varsity baseball," Fleener said. "To have another arm in there and have another guy that withstood that pressure; his first at-bat looked a little rusty, but we're still trying to work. Some of these guys are a week-and-a-half out of basketball, but we're still working some kinks out."
The Shoes trailed 2-0 after the top of the third and 4-3 at the end of the sixth.
Quintin Richards started the third inning rally for the Indians after opening with a double.
Kaden Will then was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second with nobody out before Teutopolis retired the next two batters as they looked to escape with no damage done.
That wasn't the case, though, as Richards scored the first run of the game on a wild pitch before Brady Reynolds hit an RBI single to right field that plated another.
The Shoes then ended the frame on a forceout at second before taking their first lead of the game in the bottom half of the frame.
Brayden Gaddis started the inning with a base hit before Luke Koester grounded into a fielder's choice that forced out Gaddis at second.
Sam Bushur then doubled home Koester to make it 2-1 before Derek Konkel blasted a two-out, two-run home run to left field to give the hosts a 3-2 advantage.
"Besides his first at-bat where he kind of got out in front of it and popped underneath the ball and got it straight up, his other three at-bats were good, barrelled baseballs that were hit hard," Fleener said.
Despite seeing their lead evaporate, though, that wouldn't stop Neoga whatsoever.
The Indians would continue to show their grit by scoring runs in the fifth and sixth innings to regain the lead.
Reynolds tied the game in the fifth after hitting a bloop single past the Shoes' second baseman, who ranged into the outfield to try and catch the ball, while Keaton Lacy added the go-ahead run in the sixth on a wild pitch.
Just like Neoga showcased their fire throughout, though, Teutopolis would also do the same in the latter stages of the game, as they waited until there were two outs left to strike.
After back-to-back groundouts to start the bottom of the seventh, Mitch Althoff started the rally with a single, while Konkel followed with a single of his own.
Cade Buehnerkemper — a recent Greenville University baseball commit — would then plate the tying run one batter later as he hit a sharp single into centerfield that scored Althoff from second.
The Indians, though, would escape with the game only tied, as Young induced a groundout to Logan Roepke to retire the side.
Waldhoff then got the nod for the eighth and didn't disappoint, retiring the side in order to give his team another chance to win the game in the bottom half, which they did.
Dylan Pruemer started the frame by lacing a double to left field before Joey Ruholl pushed him to third on a groundout to set up a situation that Fleener thought about before the inning began, and one that they didn't let go to waste.
"We had talked about a situation that was going to come up if he got on first. I decided to leave Joey in there because he hit some balls, actually on the right side," Fleener said. "He hit the ball too short, but Dylan, I thought, had a good read on that. If you read that ball hit softly, and it's to your right a little bit, I think you can get there."
HITTING STATS
Teutopolis finished with 12 hits, including four extra-base hits.
Altogether, four Teutopolis players recorded multiple hits, as Bushur, Konkel, Buehnerkemper, and Pruemer all went 2-for-4.
Meanwhile, for Neoga, Reynolds went 2-for-4 and was the only Indian to record multiple hits. Will O'Dell, Luke Romack, Troy Sheehan, and Quintin Richards all had one hit.
TOEING THE SLAB
Aside from Waldhoff, Buehnerkemper started the game for the Shoes. He pitched three innings, allowing three hits and two earned runs while fanning one.
Ben Goeckner and Garrett Gaddis then relieved Buehnerkemper. Goeckner threw two innings, giving up three hits and two earned runs, to go along with two walks and two strikeouts, while Gaddis only pitched to one batter, who he walked.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.