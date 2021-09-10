No one left disappointed after Thursday's volleyball match between Windsor (Stewardson-Strasburg) and Altamont.
Two of the top three teams in the National Trail Conference squared off at Stewardson-Strasburg High School, and it was as advertised, with both teams showing that they wanted nothing more than a victory.
Neither team wanted to lose, even though one had to suffer a blemish on their record in the end, and as soon as the Lady Indians couldn't return a serve in the second set — which ended the match — the Hatchets were the ones left cheering. The 12th ace of the night lifted WSS (4-0, 2-0 NTC) over Altamont (6-3, 1-1 NTC) in straight sets 27-25, 25-21.
"They're going to come back and get us every time," Hatchets head coach Ronda Schlechte said. "They're going to put up a good fight every time. We usually see them multiple times in the season, and then, especially at the conference tournament, we're usually up against them. Hopefully, we can learn where their flaws are just a little bit more, but they're going to be checking out our flaws, too. We're both going to defend those, I guess."
So far this season, there haven't been many of those flaws for Schlechte's team to address and correct. The Hatchets have only lost one set in four matches.
Yet, on Thursday, the 11-year head coach did notice one area that she believes will need cleaning up.
"We struggled with serves in that first set. I think we missed like eight serves," Schlechte said. "But, we were still able to pull back and fight and come back and get that win."
Despite improving their serve game, Schlechte said she was pleased with numerous individuals.
"We have Halle Moomaw, who's 6-3, and she's done an awesome job this year; she's come a long way from last year," Schlechte said. "Our little libero is a freshman that came in to stand out, and she's doing an awesome job, but the girls have been working together for a long time, so I think that's helped. We have two varsity starters [senior libero Bella Braden and senior setter Maddie Rincker] who are out with injuries right now. So, the rest of them have jumped in and helped in those positions."
Moomaw finished with six kills and two solo blocks, while Gabby Vonderheide had a team-high seven kills and 10 digs.
Natalie Hayes added five kills to go along with five digs and one ace; Brianna Hewing had five kills and one solo block; Kaylynn Carey had two kills and one dig, and setter Ella Kinkelaar finished with 22 assists, four aces, and seven digs.
Meanwhile, for Altamont, Ellie McManaway and Ella Ruffner each had five kills, while Ada Tappendorf, Peyton Osteen, and Alyvia Wills combined for six.
McManaway, Ruffner, and Della Berg combined for three blocks, as well, in an area that head coach Mindie McManaway was happy to see them do well in, considering the size difference between both teams.
"We did a great job blocking. We don't have the height, but we work on blocking a lot," Mindie McManaway said. "We work on really getting up and pressing and covering our block."
Altamont will look to get back on track Monday against South Central, the No. 2 team in the National Trail Conference, while WSS returns to the court today in the Crossroads Classic.
