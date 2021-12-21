Playing differently than usual and within the confines of a conference rival’s gym didn’t hurt Stewardson-Strasburg-Windsor at the end on Saturday night.
The Hatchets (9-2) withstood both factors to win the 61st Annual Saint Elmo Holiday Tournament over Saint Elmo-Brownstown, 39-25.
“I have to give credit to them,” Stew-Stras head coach Bob Lockart said. “We struggled in the first half. [Saint Elmo] took Austin [Wittenberg] out of it and us out of our flow. We got standing and watching a little bit and were very inactive. That happens and the ability to adapt quickly; we didn’t handle that very well in the first half. Then, in the second half, I felt like we came out; we got some easy buckets. It seemed then that that loosened us up a little bit.”
Scoring came at a premium through the first 16 minutes, as both teams were all-square at 12 at the break.
However, even though his team was locked up in a low-scoring affair, Lockart said they were in a good place. All they needed to do was two things.
The first thing was to stay true to who they were.
“It wasn’t a perfect half, especially on the offensive end, and we know who we are, defend and rebound,” Lockart said. “That’s defined us so far earlier this season.”
The second was to stay patient and get the right shot at the right time.
“Patience is sometimes we’re guilty that we come down, and when it’s not going well offensively, we try to force the action in just one pass,” Lockart said. “Sometimes, you have to reverse the basketball and get a lot of action. I feel like the first half, their defense and the box, that we just got stagnant, and we stood around. Then, in the second half, we moved a little bit more, and that’s what you got to do. We did a little bit better job in the second half.”
As for the Eagles (8-4), head coach Greg Feezel wasn’t pleased with how his team executed out of the break, especially on out-of-bounds sets.
“We gave up 10 points on out-of-bounds plays,” Feezel said. “We will not defend an out-of-bounds play the way that it needs to be done, and we couldn’t put it in the basket enough tonight.”
Defending those actions wasn’t the only issue, though.
SEB also had the problem of fouling in the second half. The Eagles committed 12 fouls in the second to Stew-Stras’ seven. They had 16 fouls to the Hatchets’ 10 for the game.
Yet, even with all of the fouls, Lockart’s team still had to convert at the charity stripe, an area where he said his team has struggled at mightily this season.
“In the two losses, that’s been our Achille’s heel,” Lockart said. “I’m starting to see some progression in that, and we’re spending more time shooting more of them.”
Stew-Stras shot 9-of-14 at the free-throw line for the game and 7-of-10 in the fourth quarter.
Junior Austin Wittenberg was 5-for-6 at the line and finished with nine points.
The high-men for the Hatchets were sophomore Talon Bridges and senior Samuel Vonderheide, who both had 10 points.
Vonderheide finished the game shooting 5-of-10 from the floor. He earned the Most Valuable Player award after the game.
“It means a lot,” said Vonderheide on winning the tournament MVP. “Coming into this tournament and being able to win it and working with my teammates. It feels really good.”
Meanwhile, for the Eagles, senior Brady Maxey and junior Caleb Campbell led the team with eight points.
UP NEXT
Stew-Stras returns to the court on Monday, when they play in the Tri-County Tournament, while the Eagles partake in the Dieterich Holiday Tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.