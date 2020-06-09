Lincoln Land Community College freshman and for Teutopolis Lady Shoes volleyball player Kate Volk added to her already impressive freshman campaign when she was named the Mid-West Athletic Conference female Athlete of the Year after being awarded LLCC Athlete of the Year last week.
Volk was chosen from the nine conference member schools across all sports.
Volk really made her mark as a freshman setter, helping lead the Loggers to 32 wins while also finishing with a 4.00 grade point average and was named a National Junior College Athletic Association All-American.
Volk finished with more 50-assist games than any setter in LLCC history and her assist total for the season was second in school history.
“I’m incredibly proud of Kate for this. She put a lot of work in,” said head coach Jim Dietz. “To come in as a freshman and have to learn a new offensive system and play calls, a new defense, and to do this against some of the best competition in the country, I think it speaks to her potential and her work ethic. The great thing is I know she won’t rest on her laurels with this--it’ll spur her to work harder for next year.”
