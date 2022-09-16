Andrea Burcham jumped in the air and screamed at the top of her lungs before putting her arms around fellow senior Klowee Conder.
The Neoga volleyball team had just beat Teutopolis in three sets at Teutopolis’ J.H. Griffin Gym Thursday night. The Indians won the first set 28-26, lost the second 20-25, and won the third 25-23.
“This means a lot,” Burcham said. “This has never really happened before.”
Head coach Mary Hill added, “We went to a new level tonight. We reached the peak of where I wanted to be, and now I can’t wait to see what else happens. We didn’t give up; we didn’t get in ruts. We got out of it, came together as a team, and pulled it out.”
As for the Lady Shoes (7-11), they could not pull it out, even though they had more than enough chances to do so.
In the first set, Teutopolis led 17-9 at one point, looking to be well on its way to grabbing the first set rather quickly.
However, the pesky Indians’ squad thought differently, clawing back to tie the set, 18-18, and forcing a Lady Shoes’ timeout.
From there, both teams continued to exchange point-after-point before Neoga finally got the last laugh.
Teutopolis, though, would rebound, taking the second set by five points.
The Lady Shoes opened the set with a kill before back-to-back attack errors on Neoga made it 3-0.
A Haylee Campbell kill would then put the Indians on the board, 3-1, before a Lady Shoes’ attack error made it 3-2.
Sydnee Huber then followed that with a kill to push the Teutopolis lead back to two points, 4-2, before Neoga’s Sydney Richards put down a kill to cut the deficit back to one, 4-3.
Four-straight errors, two on each side, then pushed the match to a tie again, 6-6, before an Emily Konkel kill made it 7-6 in favor of the hosts. Neoga would answer right back, though, with an Allison Worman kill to knot the set once more, 7-7, before a combo-block between Konkel and Sara Zumbahlen put the Lady Shoes back in front, 8-7.
Teutopolis eventually extended its lead to five points, 19-14, later in the set, but the Indians still never went away.
Neoga clawed back to within three points of the Lady Shoes’ lead, 23-20, before an attack error on the Indians made it 24-20, and an ace by Sara Niemerg closed the set.
But that momentum didn’t carry over. Instead, it went to Neoga’s side in the decisive third set, as the Indians ultimately won by two, leaving a sour taste in the mouths of the Lady Shoes — something that Teutopolis head coach Jim Deitz told his team could happen.
“We ran into a Neoga team that was going to play hard, and you could tell from the moment the freshman-sophomore game started. So, before the varsity match began, I told the players that we had to be careful because they were going to come out and they were going to play hard,” Deitz said. “Unfortunately, our varsity did not believe Neoga would be a quality opponent and play hard.”
Three Indian players that stood out above the rest were Richards, Natalie O’Dell, and Burcham.
Richards finished with a double-double for Neoga by pummelling 10 kills and adding 16 digs.
Natalie O’Dell and Burcham neared double-doubles, as well. O’Dell finished with one kill, 13 assists, and nine digs; Burcham finished with 10 assists, nine digs, and two aces.
Burcham, Richards, and O’Dell weren’t the only three to have strong evenings, either.
Worman finished with three kills, two digs, and one ace. Campbell had six kills, four blocks, and one dig. Condor had five kills, one block, seven digs, and five aces, and Sydney Hakman had eight digs.
As for the Lady Shoes, Niemerg finished with eight kills, three aces, six digs, and one assist. TaNeal Einhorn had five kills, two blocks, two digs, and two assists. Huber had one kill, two blocks, two digs, and one assist. Molly Pals had five kills, two aces, three digs, and one assist. Konkel had seven kills, two blocks, one dig, and one assist. Summer Wall had nine digs and one assist. Emma Deters had one kill, one ace, one block, and two digs. Zumbahlen had two kills, two aces, one block, eight digs, and 14 assists. Sara Swingler had one ace, four digs, and seven assists, and Paige Swingler had two digs.
