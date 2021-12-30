Ben Meinhart let out a scream after making a three-pointer against Teutopolis Wednesday afternoon.
The senior's key bucket proved to be game-sealing, as Newton upset the Wooden Shoes (9-3), on their home court, 58-55, in a quarterfinal of the 8th Annual Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic at J.H. Griffin Gym.
Teutopolis is ranked seventh in the Associated Press' state polls, leaving Meinhart's reaction warranted at the time, although head coach Troy Bierman said that he wouldn't have allowed that in the past.
"Probably four years ago, three years ago, I would not have allowed them to do that. If you hit the shot, you run back," Bierman said. "Then COVID hit, and I thought, 'What would happen if I would have lost my season? What would have happened if I would have lost what I loved to do?' That identified me, and that's why I'm a teacher and a coach because I had success, and I loved it."
This particular game had a different feel, though.
Bierman added that he wanted his player's personalities to shine during significant moments. He wanted them to have fun while also taking in the moment of winning at a place that many find difficulties in doing.
After all, Bierman did coach with the Shoes for seven years as an assistant, seeing most of those difficulties from the opponents up close.
"We won a lot of games here when I was on the staff, and it's hard to come and win, but our guys did not back down," Bierman said. "We knew that this was a game circled. We knew that we wanted to come and compete, and we wanted to show that we do belong."
The win for the Eagles (11-2) was the first under Bierman since he took over as head coach. They were 0-3 heading into Wednesday, and early on, it looked like that winless record would continue.
Before halftime, the Shoes took a 32-22 lead when Caleb Siemer coupled an and-one opportunity and a pair of free throws with 1:27 left.
Much like Tuesday's win over Charleston, though, Newton bounced back, as Evan Schafer went on a 5-0 run to end the half — after he converted a layup off of a steal and made a three-pointer.
Then, in the third quarter, that momentum carried over, as the Eagles opened up the period with a Mason Schafer layup that made it a three-point game, 32-29, before Teutopolis answered back and pushed the lead back to five, 34-29.
The back-and-forth affair continued after that, as Evan Schafer made another long-range try to cut the Shoes' lead to two points, 34-32, while Teutopolis' Max Niebrugge answered with a three of his own that made it 37-32.
Newton wound up ending the third tied at 43 after Parker Wolf converted a layup off of a lob and then put back a missed layup to beat the buzzer. Wolf finished with 19 points on 5-of-8 shooting and a perfect 9-of-9 at the free-throw line.
It wasn't only on the offensive end of the floor where Wolf shined, though.
He also provided valuable defense late in the contest, most notably with 1:57 left in the fourth when he blocked a would-be layup after playing excellent help defense.
"We've known that he's going to be able to play. He's athletic, smart, and like everybody else, they don't get worked up," said Bierman of Wolf. "He's very calm, and we put him in a situation where he can be successful and not have to worry about doing too much. We ask him to do a lot, but not being a starter allows him to go out there and just play."
Wolf was one of two Eagles' to reach double-figures in scoring, with Evan Schafer being the other. Schafer finished with 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting.
Meinhart neared double-figures with nine points.
As for the Shoes, Max Niebrugge led the team with 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting, while Siemer had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. James Niebrugge also reached double-digits in scoring, with 10.
These two teams meet again on Feb. 1 at Newton. Both teams are also in the same sub-sectional of the Flora Sectional.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.