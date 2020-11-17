All districts are waiting for further information from the Illinois High School Association (IHSA). The organization has a board meeting scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 19 where more discussion of basketball is expected and action is possible. If IHSA chooses to limit or move the basketball season, even the districts that have already approved play will follow the updated IHSA guidance. Here is the current status of basketball in area school districts, as of Tuesday morning:
St. Anthony
Has approved girls and boys basketball. Girls start Nov. 30. Boys start Dec. 1.
Altamont Unit 10
Has approved girls and boys basketball. Girls start Nov. 30. Boys start Dec. 1.
Dieterich Unit 30
No action was taken at the Dieterich school board meeting on Monday, Nov. 16. They are currently practicing following Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines.
Effingham Unit 40
Has approved girls and boys basketball. Games could start as early as Nov. 30.
Teutopolis Unit 50
No action was taken at the Teutopolis school board meeting on Monday, Nov. 16. They are currently following Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines.
Neoga Unit 3
No action was taken at the Neoga school board meeting on Thursday, Nov. 12. They are currently practicing following Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines.
Cowden-Herrick / Beecher City
The Cowden-Herrick school board met on Thursday, Nov. 12. but no action was taken. The Beecher City school board met Monday, Nov. 9 but no action was taken.
Windsor / Stewardson-Strasburg
The Windsor school board meets Nov. 18 at 6:30 p.m. and discussion is expected, but it’s uncertain whether action will be taken. The Stewardson-Strasburg school board meets Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 6:30 p.m. and discussion is expected, but it’s uncertain whether action will be taken.
Cumberland Unit 77
Athletic committee meeting scheduled Thursday, Nov. 19 at 4 p.m. and discussion is expected. Regular school board meeting scheduled Thursday, Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. and discussion is expected, and action is possible.
Jasper County Community Unit School District 1
No action was taken at the Jasper County school board meeting scheduled on Monday, Nov. 16. They are following IDPH guidelines.
