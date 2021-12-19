Not many players had the senior season that Altamont’s Ellie McManaway had.
In fact, McManaway was the only player in the area to total statistics in the 200s in three different categories. The Lady Indians’ all-time leader in assists finished with 311 digs and 203 kills — both career-highs — and 415 assists to earn the 2021 Effingham Daily News Player of the Year.
Even with the increase in two other categories, though, her best attribute is being a setter, with her desire to be the best coming from the work she put in when she was younger.
“She has had this passion since Day 1 to be a phenomenal setter,” Lady Indians’ head coach Mindie McManaway said. “She’s had the hands. She’s had the court smarts. She has had the drive. Then, going into her high school season, by setting so young, she had a few things that she needed to fix because she would bring her hands too low or get called for illegal sets. She worked to fix those bad habits. It wasn’t that she couldn’t do it; it was habits that she had from starting so young.”
She may not be the tallest, but she makes up for what she lacks in size with awareness.
Ellie said that having a keen eye and reading what is happening on the court are her biggest strengths. Both of which allow her to set up her hitters — the one aspect that she loves to do the most.
“I love being around people in general, so being able to have that communication with all my hitters is probably the most fun thing on the court,” Ellie said.
However, she can’t take all the credit. To her, it goes back to the countless hours spent working on her craft with her coaches teaching her, most notably her club coaches from Rapid Fire.
“My coaches have helped me so much with my footwork,” Ellie said. “There are so many little points that you have to fix about it, and my coaches helped critique me on that, and I think that’s what helped me. The coaches made me better because they worked on my technique and took me through step-by-step. They don’t take it easy, by any means, with anything that we do in practice, and especially my setting.”
The coaching she received allowed her to fine-tune her game in different ways, too.
Unlike most traditional setters, Ellie can do more. She can play in the back row and defend or play in the front row and attack.
Overall, the numbers speak for themselves.
Ellie increased her digs total from her previous full season, in 2019, by 187 digs and her kills total by 125.
“My kills went up this year since I had the opportunity to hit with Peyton being my other setter,” Ellie said. “That was nice, and we worked well together, and then, my digs, as a player wanting to go into college ball, I wasn’t passing the best. So, I worked on that because as a back-row setter, you have to play defense, and I had to work on that, and it showed on the court.”
But that wasn’t the only reason for the uptick.
Playing for her mother didn’t hurt, either. Mindie said that she used Ellie differently, showcasing her versatility, despite being undersized.
“She’s not a real tall girl, and so, therefore, people don’t think that she would be that great in the front row, per se,” Mindie said. “If you watch her, she plays a lot bigger.”
