The Effingham Unit 40 School Board this week approved the following personnel related to the district’s sports program:
Hired John Stout as the high school football coordinator; Mike McDonald as the assistant high school football coach; Juan Angel as the assistant high school soccer coach; Jerry Trigg as the head high school girls golf coach and head high school softball coach.
Hired Colleen Westendorf as the assistant freshman/sophomore volleyball coach; Micaela Chrappa as the assistant junior varsity volleyball coach; Colton Booher as the high school boys junior varsity basketball coach and assistant varsity baseball coach; Jordan Andruch as the boys freshman/sophomore basketball coach; Troy VanBlaricum and Megan McDonald as the girls freshman/sophomore basketball coaches.
Hired Bryan McMillan as the head high school wrestling coach; Jeremy Patnaude as the assistant wrestling coach; Kyle Bourgeois as the freshman/sophomore baseball coach; Shayna Phillips as the assistant high school girls track coach.
Hired Jeff Tonn as the assistant high school varsity softball coach; Kristin Harvey as the assistant freshman/sophomore softball coach.
Hired Carol Babbs as the assistant high school scholar bowl coach; Dana Koester as the head high school cheerleading coach; Jim McElroy as a two-hour bus driver; Hillary Kopplin as the junior high head softball coach; Rich Hirtzel as the junior high assistant baseball coach; Stan “Mike” DePoister as the seventh grade girls basketball coach; and Ken Cornell as the seventh grade boys basketball coach.
The board also approved the following as volunteers: Carissa Niemerg as assistant high school cheer coach; Shane Smith and Bill Hoeske as assistant high school football coaches; Mark Burgess as assistant girls golf coach; Lacy Althoff as assistant girls basketball coach; Kaylee Tonn as assistant high school softball coach; David Duncan and Elizabeth Braunecker as high school swim coaches; Phil Hull as junior high basketball and baseball coach; and Ashely Clough, Lisa Sigg, Brittany Mooney and Grace Lybarger as assistant high school cheerleading coaches.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.