Darla Lohman smiles as she walks off the track, moments after training one of her horses.
A two-time champion harness driver at the Effingham County Fair, Lohman has been through a lot during her life, with horses being an escape for her.
“I just love them. They’re my world,” Lohman said. “This is seven days a week; there isn’t any vacation because you have to take care of all of your horses, and they have to be taken care of seven days a week.”
Growing up in Indiana, however, she didn’t have that luxury.
Lohman said that there wasn’t harness racing in Indiana in the 80s. So, to do what she loved, she moved to Kentucky to fulfill what she loved.
“We moved to Kentucky, where they had year-round racing,” Lohman said. “We stayed there for probably 20 years. Then, my brother moved to Illinois, and he got hurt in a horse accident, so he needed my help. So, I came to Illinois, and I’ve been living here ever since. He had 15 horses and was bed-ridden for a year and a half.”
Overcoming many obstacles in her life, moving from one state to the next wasn’t even the worst of what she’s gone through.
Lohman has beat cancer while overcoming multiple surgeries, as well.
“It was tough,” Lohman said. “Not only cancer, but then I had another surgery and a 6-by-8 piece of mesh put in. I tore my left rotator cuff, so I had to have surgery on it. It just seemed like it was one thing after another.”
To add insult to injury, the now-Effingham resident couldn’t participate in many events one year ago due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“That hurt me quite a bit,” Lohman said. “I had some smaller horses that would have been better on the half-mile county fair circuit rather than racing them all at Springfield. But, at least, we did get to race. So, the bigger track at Springfield hurt some of my stock that I had last year.”
Now, heading into the 2021 Effingham County Fair, which begins on July 31, Lohman, like other competitors alongside her, is eager to get back out on the track in front of a live audience.
This year, though, the stakes are even higher, with the Downstate Classic taking place on one of the six nights that harness racing occurs.
“I was tickled that they got the Downstate Classic here,” Lohman said. “They always get a good crowd, but I think this might bring a little bit more of a crowd. So, I look for it to be a good outcome.”
The Downstate Classic starts at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 4.
