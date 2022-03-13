Familiarity breeds contempt, and for two sets of twins in Effingham — all of which are softball players — that couldn't be more accurate.
On one side of town are the Kibler twins: Maddie and Sydney — both sophomores at St. Anthony — while on the other side are the Cunningham twins: Riley and Abby — both juniors at Effingham.
Despite going to two different schools and being one year apart, though, all four do share similarities in the sport where they excel.
Comfortableness is one such similarity.
Sydney, who also plays first base, and Riley, who also plays second base, are pitchers for their respected clubs, while Maddie and Abby, who also plays third base, are the catchers.
However, even though their positions are different on the lineup card, it doesn't seem to alter much when it comes to knowing each other's strengths and weaknesses.
"[Abby] knows what I'm doing wrong," Riley said. "She helps me figure out — mechanics-wise — what I need to fix to find my release or my spin, so that helps.
"Even if it's going out and throwing when we don't have anything else to do, or if I hit and she loads the tee — or the other way around — it's nice to have someone there, ready to do stuff with you."
In addition to knowing one another better than most, though, there is also a sense of competitive fire, especially on the Kibler side.
"I know one thing that we do is if she hits a home run, I try to hit a home run so that I can be better than her," Sydney said. "Anytime she gets on-base, I try to get on base."
But it isn't only comfortableness; it's also the desire to be successful and the expectations to do as such.
As catchers, both Maddie and Abby share the same mindsets when they put their catcher's gear on and take the field.
"I think it was cool because in the catcher's spot, you can see everything," Maddie said. "I get to see everything that Lucy [Fearday] does and all the amazing plays that we make that other people don't get to see from the view that I have."
For Maddie, it was more joyous for her this past season, though, as she was behind the plate for achievements that the Bulldogs' softball program had never achieved before. Maddie was the starting catcher for a team that finished as the runner-up at the Class 1A state tournament.
Meanwhile, for Abby, even though her Hearts finished with a 15-11 record, she will always side with being a catcher as opposed to being a pitcher, which was her initial position when she started.
Abby added that she first transitioned to catcher when she played with her 10-and-under team.
"I was able to see everything happening, and I liked that. I liked knowing what would happen next and helping people on where to throw it and stuff like that," Abby said. "I think mine is more of being able to see what's happening and the view from behind the plate."
The similarities don't end there for either set of twins, though.
Both also have high expectations for one another and know that the work they've put in the offseason should lead to those expectations becoming a reality.
Sydney said, "Offseason is always a time for work and trying to make yourself better while also learning new things. I'm working on other pitches and trying to get back in the groove as well as working on my hitting and my fielding, too, so that I can help my team get back to where we were last year."
Abby added, "In my offseason, with hitting, I focus on using my legs more and getting more drive, and I've worked a lot on defense behind the plate and getting in front of the ball. I've worked on my pop time and my throws down to second, because, while I might have a good throw, if it's not on the right side of the base, it doesn't matter, so it's a lot of repetition and making sure they're good quality repetitions."
The Kiblers open their season against the No. 2-ranked team in the Class 2A Illinois Softball Coaches Association state polls, Tolono Unity, at Bulldog Field Monday at 4:30 p.m., while the Cunninghams start their season Saturday at Centralia, at 10 a.m.
