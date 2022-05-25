SOFTBALL
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg 5, Edwards County 0
WSS defeated Edwards County, 5-0, in a Class 1A sectional semifinal at Casey-Westfield.
Natalie Hayes and Alaira Friese had two hits, while Ella Kinkelaar, Maddy Pfeiffer, Ava Richards, and Gabbie Vonderheide had one hit. Hayes and Vonderheide hit doubles.
Karlie Bean pitched for WSS. She threw seven innings and allowed one hit and no runs with 15 strikeouts.
Casey-Westfield 8, South Central 0
South Central fell to Casey-Westfield, 8-0, in a Class 1A sectional semifinal at Casey-Westfield.
Taegan Webster, Laney Webster, Brooklyn Garrett, Lily Malone, and Kaitlyn Swift had hits. Laney Webster hit a double.
