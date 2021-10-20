VOLLEYBALL
Robinson 2, Teutopolis 0
Teutopolis volleyball fell to Robinson Tuesday in straight sets.
The Lady Shoes dropped the first set 25-23 and the second 25-18.
Teutopolis had contributions from Taylor Beuker (one dig), Jaden Deters (four digs, six kills, and one ace), Sydnee Huber (one dig and one kill), Emily Konkel (three blocks, seven digs, one kill, one ace, and one assist), Molly Pals (three digs, four kills, and two aces), Danielle Probst (two digs, one ace, and five assists), Tia Probst (one block, five digs, two kills, and three assists), Sara Zumbahlen (one dig and three assists), Macy Swingler (five digs and one ace), Kaitlyn Schumacher (one block, one dig, and two kills), Summer Wall (12 digs), and Jaclyn Frey (one dig).
South Central 2, Olney (Richland County) 0
South Central volleyball defeated Olney (Richland County) Tuesday in straight sets.
The Lady Cougars won the first 25-17 and the second 25-21.
South Central (24-6) had contributions from Halle Smith (seven kills, three aces, four digs, and one block), Zada Reynolds (two kills, nine assists, and three digs), Sierra Arnold (one kill, one ace, and five digs), Olivia Brauer (one kill, 12 assists, one dig, and two blocks), Brooklyn Garrett (six kills and five digs), Brooke Cowger (eight kills, one ace, and one dig), and Emma Jenne (two digs).
Windsor (Stewardson-Strasburg) 2, Tuscola 0
WSS volleyball defeated Tuscola in straight sets Tuesday.
The Hatchets won the first set 25-22 and the second 25-22.
WSS (25-5) had contributions from Ella Kinkelaar (one kill, 27 assists, and six digs), Gabby Vonderheide (two aces, six kills, seven digs, and one block), Natalie Hayes (one ace, eight kills, four digs, and two blocks), Halle Moomaw (nine kills, two digs, and three blocks), Brianna Hewing (eight kills and one dig), Kinley Quast (one ace, two assists, and 10 digs), Bella Braden (one assist and four digs), and Kaylynn Carey (two kills).
Dieterich 2, Oblong 1
Dieterich volleyball defeated Oblong in three sets Tuesday.
The Movin' Maroons won the first set 25-18, lost the second 25-22, and won the third 25-18.
Dieterich had contributions from Kaitlyn Boerngen (two aces, five kills, and 11 digs), Emily Hall (three aces, 13 kills, and eight digs), Alli Schmidt (one ace, two kills, 18 assists, and 10 digs), Breanna Shull (two aces, nine digs, and one block), Olivia Brummer (one kill and 13 digs), and Ruby Westendorf (one ace, five kills, 10 digs, and one block).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.