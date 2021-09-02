FALL BASEBALL
Cowden-Herrick (Beecher City) 7, Dieterich 5
CHBC staved off a late rally from Dieterich to defeat the Movin’ Maroons 7-5 on Tuesday.
Dieterich (1-7, 0-4 National Trail Conference) scored three runs in the top of the seventh before the Bobcats ended the game with a strikeout.
CHBC (2-1, 2-1 National Trail Conference) had contributions from Quaid Schlanser (3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs) and Jadon Robertson (3-for-3 with a double).
The Movin’ Maroons had contributions from Garrett Niebrugge (2-for-3 with one RBI), Jaxon Funneman (2-for-4), and Lucas Westendorf (2-for-3). Braden Shadle added a double, while Noah Dill had a triple, as well.
North Clay 12, St. Elmo (Brownstown) 0
North Clay eased its way by SEB on Tuesday, 12-0.
Donnie Zimmerman and Layton Dawkins each went 2-for-3 for the Cardinals. Zimmerman had three RBIs, while Dawkins had two.
Zimmerman also added two doubles for North Clay (6-0, 2-0 National Trail Conference), while Collyn Ballard had a triple.
On the mound, Carson Burkett and Holden Clifton combined to pitch a one-hitter over five innings. Burkett pitched three innings, allowing one hit and striking out three, while Clifton pitched one inning and struck out two of the three batters he faced.
For BSE (4-2, 1-2 National Trail Conference), Dalton Myers had the lone hit, going 1-for-2.
St. Anthony 11, Neoga 1
Eli Levitt struck out 10 batters over five innings in St. Anthony’s 11-1 win over Neoga Tuesday.
Levitt allowed three hits on no earned runs while walking two batters.
At the plate, Beau Adams went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs, while Angelo Mendella went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs. Brody Niebrugge went 2-for-4, and Will Hoene went 2-for-3. Brady Hatton added a triple, as well.
Will O’Dell, Bryar Hennesay, and Trey Sheehan collected the hits for the Indians.
St. Anthony improves to 5-2 and 2-1 in the National Trail Conference, while Neoga falls to 1-3 and 1-3 in the National Trail Conference.
Windsor (Stewardson-Strasburg) 3, South Central 1
Gavan Wernsing threw a gem against South Central on Tuesday.
Wernsing allowed two hits and no earned runs while striking out 13 batters and walking two in the Hatchets 3-1 win over the Cougars.
He also got the run support he needed, led by Tyler Wetherell, who went 1-for-3 with a home run. Graham Kasey, Austin Wittenberg, and Jordan Wittenberg added doubles, as well, for WSS (3-1, 3-0 National Trail Conference).
As for South Central (4-1, 2-1 National Trail Conference), Aiden Dodson went 2-for-3 with one run, while Anthony Buonaura had the other hit.
Dodson also pitched, giving up five hits and two earned runs over six innings while fanning eight batters and walking four.
BOYS SOCCER
St. Anthony 8, Effingham 0
Roberto Campos scored three goals in St. Anthony’s 8-0 win over crosstown rival Effingham on Tuesday.
Campos scored his first goal on an assist from Kevin Canales-Gonzalez, while his second came after a pass from Will Fearday and his third on a cross from George Scheidemantel.
However, he wasn’t the only one to score.
Canales-Gonzalez and Adam Brandenburger netted two goals each, while Andrei Deaconescu had one, as well.
Teutopolis 3, Charleston 0
Evan Waldhoff scored two goals, and Daniel Lee added another in Teutopolis’ 3-0 win over Charleston on Tuesday.
The Wooden Shoes moved their record to 5-0 with the victory.
Altamont 11, Vandalia 0
Noah Klimpel scored five goals in Altamont’s 11-0 win over Vandalia on Tuesday. He scored the first five goals of the match, with his fourth coming on an assist from Jack Lowry.
Charlie Goeckner, Martin Cook, Josh Overton, Matt Deal, Braden Grunloh, and Hayden Summers all added goals for the Indians, as well.
Altamont (4-1) had 16 shots and 10 on goal.
VOLLEYBALL
Newton 2, Altamont 0
Brooke Schafer tallied 21 assists and six digs with one kill and one block in Newton’s straight-set win over Altamont on Tuesday.
The Lady Eagles won the first set 25-19 and the second 25-19.
Newton (2-0) had other contributions from Jenna Ochs (four aces, six kills, one dig), Laney Hemrich (two aces, one assist, three digs), Elley Bennett (one ace, three assists, five digs), Faith Shull (six kills, one block), Brooke Johnson (six kills, three digs), Emma Oldham (six kills, two digs), Ava Kessler (two kills), and Amber Russell (one kill, one dig).
Altamont (1-1) had contributions from Ellie McManaway (three digs, nine assists, and five kills), Ada Tappendorf (one dig, one ace, and five kills), Ella Ruffner (four digs and five kills), Lauren Walker (four digs and two aces), Peyton Osteen (one dig and six assists), and Alyvia Wills (two kills).
Neoga 2, Arcola 1
Neoga won in three sets against Arcola on Tuesday.
The Indians lost the first set 25-22 and won the last two sets, 25-19 and 25-19.
Neoga (1-1) had contributions from Andrea Burcham (two digs, one ace, three kills, and seven assists), Ella Shuler (six digs, two kills, and 11 assists), Avery Fearday (23 digs and two aces), Gracie Gresens (four digs), Allison Worman (one dig, one block, and four kills), Sydney Hakman (three digs and two aces), Klowee Conder (two digs and six kills), Haylee Campbell (seven digs, two blocks, five kills, and one assist), and Sydney Richards (one kill).
Teutopolis 2, Marshall 1
Teutopolis picked up a three-set win over Marshall on Tuesday.
The Lady Shoes lost the first set 25-15 before winning the final two, 25-21 and 25-17.
Teutopolis (6-2) had contributions from Taylor Bueker (seven digs, five kills, and one ace), Sydnee Huber (one block and four digs), Lilly Jansen (eight digs and one kill), Emily Konkel (two blocks, 16 digs, seven kills, and two aces), Molly Pals (four digs, two kills, and one ace), Tia Probst (one block, one dig, one kill, and six assists), Macy Swingler (10 digs), Sara Swingler (eight digs and nine assists), and Summer Wall (12 digs, and one kill).
Windsor (Stewardson-Strasburg) 2, Dieterich 0
WSS picked up a straight-set win over Dieterich on Tuesday.
The Hatchets won the first set 25-8 and the second 25-11.
WSS (2-0, 1-0 National Trail Conference) had contributions from Ella Kinkelaar (one ace, two kills, 15 assists, four digs, and one block), Gabby Vonderheide (one ace, six kills, two digs, and one block), Natalie Hayes (six kills, one dig, and one block), Halle Moomaw (seven kills, one dig, and two blocks), Brianna Hewing (two kills, two digs, and one block), Kinley Quast (two aces, five assists, and three digs), Kaylynn Carey (one kill and one dig), and Ainslie Eident (four digs).
“We were able to play with a few different rotations tonight,” WSS head coach Ronda Schlecte said. “The girls are adjusting well and having a good time.”
Cumberland 2, Charleston 0
Cumberland won in straight sets over Charleston on Tuesday.
The Lady Pirates won the first set 25-17 and the second 25-17.
Cumberland (3-0) had contributions from Kendyn Syfert (seven kills, one ace, one block, and five digs), Kennedy Stults (four kills, three aces, and 10 digs), Ashton Coleman (four kills and one block), Zoe Mitchell (three kills, one block, and one dig), Grace Myers (two kills and one dig), Carly Thornton (two kills, two aces, 14 digs, and 20 assists), Ivy Ayers (one kill, 12 digs, and one assist), and Emi Stierwalt (two digs and two assists).
St. Elmo (Brownstown) 2, Christ Our Rock Lutheran 0
SEB won in two sets over Christ Our Rock Lutheran on Tuesday.
The Eagles won the first set 25-21 and the second 25-13.
SEB (2-1) had contributions from Shelby Sasse (three kills, one ace, 11 digs, and one assist), Avery Myers (one block and three digs), Laney Baldridge (four kills, one block, and 12 digs), Morgan Hall (six kills, one ace, five digs, and one assist), Lydia Smith (two kills, one ace, one dig, and one assist), Peyton Garrard (one kill, four aces, five digs, and 15 assists), Kinley Carson (one dig), and Lillian Nolen (six kills, one block, two digs, and three assists).
BOYS GOLF
Teutopolis 190, Robinson 198
Adam Lustig fired a 45 in Teutopolis’ win over Robinson on Tuesday.
The Wooden Shoes carded a team total of 190, defeating Robinson by eight strokes.
Peyton Tegeler and Brody Thoele each fired a 48, while Hayden Jansen shot a 49 to round out the top-four scores.
Other scores that Teutopolis (1-3) didn’t count were: Ethan Thoele (52), Kole Ohnesorge (48), and Bennett Thompson (54).
Altamont 160, Hillsboro 171, Pana 198
Altamont won a triangular against Hillsboro and Pana on Tuesday.
The Indians won with a final score of 160, while Hillsboro carded a 171 and Pana 198.
Kevin Hall and Tyler Stonecipher each shot a 36, while Avery Jarhaus carded a 38. Zeke Tippetow rounded out the top-four scorers with a 50.
As for the other Altamont (5-1) scores, Alec Jarhaus shot a 54, and Daniel McCammon shot a 59.
St. Anthony 163, Salem 182
Jonathan Willenborg and Thomas Chojnicki each shot 39 in St. Anthony’s 163-182 win over Salem on Tuesday.
The other two top scores for the Bulldogs came from Joey Trupiano (41) and Dakota Flaig (44).
Other scores that St. Anthony (1-0) didn’t count were Charlie Wegman (49) and Lane Ludwig (51).
GIRLS GOLF
St. Anthony 173, Salem 207
St. Anthony defeated Salem 173-207 on Tuesday.
Lauren Schwing carded a 39, while Nina Hakman shot a 43, Ellie Wegman a 45, and Addie Krouse a 46.
The other scores that the Bulldogs didn’t count were: Maddy Brummer (51), Allison Green (52), Sydney Kibler (51), and Mia Schwing (67).
CROSS COUNTRY
Teutopolis Meet
Olivia Copple finished third individually with a time of 23:25 in its six-team meet on Wednesday.
Teutopolis ran alongside St. Anthony, Lawrenceville, Oblong, Olney, and Robinson.
As for the other female runners, Aubrey Collins finished 18th at 27:06, Katie Kingery 21st at 28:00, and Kaitlyn Vahling 24th at 28:37.
On the boys’ side, Jackson Vonderheide finished 15th at 21:24, while Oliver Lee was 18th at 21:47, Devon Probst 21st at 22:07, Joseph Lee 28th at 25:02, and Luke Dennis 29th at 25:08.
GIRLS TENNIS
Robinson 4, Newton 3
Newton fell to Robinson 4-3 on Tuesday in a girls' tennis match.
In singles play, Emily Probst defeated Annie List 6-3, 4-6, 10-6, and Kaitlyn Olmstead defeated Zharma Stephens 6-4, 6-3.
Jessilyn Hall fell to Lucy List 0-6, 0-6, while Jean Lin lost to Lisa Henry 3-6, 1-6.
Meanwhile, in doubles play, Avery Zumbahlen and Grace Warfel defeated Alana Herr and Macy Smith 6-3, 3-1, 10-8 for the lone doubles point.
Lucy List and Henry defeated Hall and Probst 1-6, 5-7, while Annie List and Stephens beat Lin and Olmstead 3-6, 1-6.
