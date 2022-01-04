BOYS BASKETBALL
Teutopolis 54, Monticello 51
Teutopolis defeated previously unbeaten Monticello on Tuesday night at J.H. Griffin Gym.
The Wooden Shoes won 54-51.
Caleb Siemer led Teutopolis (12-3) with 14 points and nine rebounds. James Niebrugge and Brendan Niebrugge had nine points. Max Niebrugge had seven points. Mitch Althoff had six points and six rebounds, Joey Ruholl had six points, and Dylan Pruemer had three points.
Cumberland 66, Heritage 27
Cumberland defeated Heritage on Tuesday night.
The Pirates won 66-27.
Jaxon Boldt led Cumberland (7-9, 1-0 Lincoln Prairie Conference) with 14 points. Gavin Hendrix had 11 points. Trevin Magee had 10 points. Elijah McElravy and Wiley Peters had eight points. Maddox McElravy had six points. Blake McMechan had five points, and Gage Gerhardt and Elijah McElravy had two points.
South Central 55, Christ Our Rock Lutheran 45
South Central defeated Christ Our Rock Lutheran on Tuesday night.
The Cougars won 55-45.
Aidan Dodson led South Central (12-5) with 26 points. Keenin Willshire had 19 points. Spencer Johannes had six points, and London Hails had four points.
Hutsonville/Oblong/Palestine 47, Saint Elmo/Brownstown 46
SEB fell to OPH on Tuesday night.
The Eagles lost 47-46.
Brady Maxey led SEB (9-5) with 13 points, 10 rebounds, and one assist. Caleb Campbell had 10 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and one steal. Adam Atwood had seven points, 11 rebounds, three assists, and two steals. Jarrett Pasley had seven points, three rebounds, and one assist. Cade Schaub had six points, two rebounds, and one assist, and Wyatt Stine had three points, two rebounds, and one steal.
Stewardson-Strasburg/Windsor 46, Neoga 44
Stew-Stras defeated Neoga on Tuesday night.
The Hatchets bested the Indians 46-44.
Sam Vonderheide led Stew-Stras (14-2, 1-1 National Trail Conference) with 24 points. Landon Miller and Jordan Wittenberg had eight points, Talon Bridges had four points, and Carter Chaney had two points.
Meanwhile, for Neoga (11-5, 2-2 National Trail Conference), Paci McClure had 17 points. Kaden Young had nine points. Dontye Perry and Quintin Richards had six points. Luke Romack had four points, and Kyle Peters had two points.
Altamont 55, Shelbyville 39
Altamont defeated Shelbyville on Tuesday night.
The Indians won 55-39.
Noah Klimpel led Altamont (11-4) with 17 points. Mason Robinson had 11 points. Jared Hammer had nine points. Avery Jarhaus had five points. Mason Winn and Eric Kollmann had four points. Will Schultz had three points, and Tyler Robbins had two points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 57, Dieterich 35
CHBC defeated Dieterich on Tuesday night.
The Bobcats bested the Movin' Maroons 57-35.
Lani Morrison led CHBC (15-1, 4-0 National Trail Conference) with 20 points and nine steals. Gracie Heckert had 17 points. Madison Wojcik had 12 points and seven rebounds. Ruby Stuckemeyer had four points. Marissa Summer had two points and four assists, and Karlee Smith had two points.
Meanwhile, for Dieterich (10-8, 2-3 National Trail Conference), Cortney Brummer had eight points. Kaitlyn Boerngen had seven points. Madilyn Brummer, Ruby Westendorf, Eva Meinhart, and Estella Meinhart had four points, and Olivia Bruimmer and Miley Britton had two points.
