GIRLS BASKETBALL
Pana 53, Neoga 26
Neoga fell to Pana in a non-conference matchup Tuesday.
The Indians (21-5) lost 53-26.
Sydney Richards led Neoga with 11 points, while Trista Moore had five, Sydney Hakman had four, Haylee Campbell had three, Allison Sampson had two, and Allison Worman had one.
Teutopolis 61, Altamont 32
Teutopolis defeated Altamont on Tuesday.
The Lady Shoes (15-6) won 61-32.
Kaitlyn Schumacher led Teutopolis with 24 points on 10-of-17 shooting with 11 rebounds and one block. Emily Konkel had 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting with six rebounds, two assists, and one block. Izzy Hardiek had 10 points on 4-of-14 shooting with nine rebounds, two steals, and one assist. Kaylee Niebrugge had eight points on 4-of-8 shooting with four rebounds, three steals, one assist, and one block. Courtney Gibson had five points on 2-of-5 shooting with three rebounds, one steal, and two assists, and Zoe Cremens had three points on 1-of-6 shooting with four rebounds and one assist.
As for the Lady Indians (13-12), Grace Nelson led the team with 19 points, while Claire Boehm had seven, Peyton Osteen had three, Skylie Klein had two, and Kylie Osteen had one.
Dieterich 55, Sandoval 40
Dieterich defeated Sandoval in a non-conference matchup Tuesday.
The Movin' Maroons (16-10) won 55-40.
Kaitlyn Boerngen led Dieterich with 15 points, while Madilyn Brummer had 13, Cortney Brummer had seven, Miley Britton had six, Olivia Brummer, Eva Meinhart, and Ruby Westendorf had four, and Kady Tegeler had two.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Newton 51, Marshall 50
Newton defeated Marshall in a semifinal of the Little Illini Conference Tournament Tuesday.
The Eagles (14-6) won 51-50.
Evan Schafer led Newton with 17 points, while Parker Wolf had 16, Ben Meinhart had 15, and Mason Schafer had three.
Mt. Zion 50, Teutopolis 46
Teutopolis fell to Mt. Zion on Tuesday.
The Wooden Shoes (15-6) lost 50-46.
Max Niebrugge led Teutopolis with 11 points, while Brendan Niebrugge, Mitch Althoff, and Caleb Siemer had eight, Dylan Pruemer had seven, and James Niebrugge had four.
