SOFTBALL
Effingham 10, Altamont 2
Effingham defeated Altamont, 10-2, Tuesday.
Grace Bushur had three hits, while Abby Cunningham, Sawyer Althoff, and Daelyn Dunston had two hits, and Sydney Donaldson, Jennifer Jamison, and Tori Budde had one hit. Cunningham and Donaldson hit one double, Bushur hit three doubles, and Jamison hit a triple.
As for the Lady Indians, Ellie McManaway had two hits, while Bailey Teasley, Lanie Tedrick, and Adria Denton had one.
Saige Althoff pitched for the Hearts. She threw seven innings and allowed five hits, two runs - one earned - and three walks with nine strikeouts.
Teutopolis 8, Marshall 5
Teutopolis defeated Marshall, 8-5, Tuesday.
Kaylee Niebrugge had three hits, Daischa Piedra had two, and Erin Althoff, Emily Konkel, Courtney Gibson, Estella Mette, Summer Wall, and Olivia Copple had one. Piedra hit a double, and Gibson hit a triple.
Dieterich 16, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City 1
Dieterich defeated CHBC, 16-1, Tuesday.
Kaitlyn Boerngen had three hits, Eva Meinhart, Cortney Brummer, and Ruby Westendorf had two hits, and Lucie Jansen, Megan Bierman, and Ella Kreke had one hit. Meinhart, Jansen, and Bierman hit one double and Boerngen hit two doubles.
Boerngen also pitched. She threw four innings and allowed two hits and one unearned run with four strikeouts.
Mt. Carmel 4, Newton 1
Newton fell to Mt. Carmel, 4-1, Tuesday.
Kayla N. Kocher had two hits, while Bailee Frichtl and Ava Kessler had one hit. Kocher hit a double.
BASEBALL
Teutopolis 16, Newton 13
Teutopolis defeated Newton, 16-13, in 13 innings Tuesday.
Sam Bushur and Mitch Althoff had four hits, Cade Buehnerkemper, Dylan Pruemer, Caleb Siemer, Derek Konkel, and Caleb Bloemer had three hits, Kayden Althoff had two hits, and Garrett Gaddis had one hit. Siemer, Mitch Althoff, Pruemer, Bushur, and Buehnerkemper had doubles, and Bushur, Konkel, and Gaddis hit home runs.
As for the Eagles, Ben Meinhart and Gage Reynolds had three hits, Owen Mahaffey and Gus Bierman had two hits, and Carder Reich, Mason Mulvey, Mason Schafer, and Daniel Spiker had one hit. Mahaffey hit two doubles, Reynolds and Spiker hit one double, and Reich hit one home run.
St. Anthony 15, South Central 0
St. Anthony defeated South Central, 15-0, Tuesday at Lake Land College in Mattoon.
Eli Levitt and Beau Adams had two hits, while Colton Fearday, Angelo Mendella, Brady Hatton, and Brody Nieburgge had one. Hatton hit a double, while Niebrugge and Levitt hit triples.
As for the Cougars, Anthony Buonaura and Beau Jolliff had one hit.
Levitt pitched for the Bulldogs. He threw three innings and allowed two hits and one walk with five strikeouts.
Casey-Westfield 10, Dieterich 1
Dieterich fell to Casey-Westfield, 10-1, Tuesday.
Garrett Niebrugge, Pete Britton, Austin Ruholl, and Dane Curry had hits.
Brownstown St. Elmo 18, Cumberland 2
BSE defeated Cumberland, 18-2, Tuesday.
Brady Maxey had three hits - including a double - and an RBI. Dalton Myers had three hits and five RBIs. Wyatt Chandler had one hit - a grand slam - and four RBIs. Kevin Hall had two hits. Nick Nelson had one hit and one RBI. Kyle Behl had one hit - a double - and one RBI, and Cade Schaub had one hit and one RBI.
As for the Pirates, Maddox McElravy, Keyon Tonn, and Wyatt Watkins had one hit.
Shelbyville 13, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City 3
CHBC fell to Shelbyville, 13-3, Tuesday.
Carson Evans, Silas Buzzard, Jacob Doty, and Wyatt Rueff had one hit
Charleston 9, Neoga 0
Neoga fell to Charleston, 9-0, Tuesday.
Malachi Staszak had two hits, while Trey Sheehan had one hit.
BOYS TENNIS
St. Anthony 9, Casey-Westfield 0
St. Anthony defeated Casey-Westfield, 9-0, Tuesday.
In singles matches, Manaye Mossman won 6-0, 6-2. Evan Mossman won 6-0, 6-0. Henry Kemme won 6-1, 6-0. Adam Rudibaugh won 6-2, 6-0. Bryant Mossman won 6-2, 6-4, and Roberto Valdes won 6-2, 6-4.
In doubles matches, Aidan Tegeler and Rudibaugh won 6-0, 6-1. Kemme and Isaac McDonald won 6-2, 6-1, and Matt Herzing and Valdes won 4-6, 6-2, 10-8.
