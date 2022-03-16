SOFTBALL
St. Anthony 10, Robinson 0
St. Anthony defeated Robinson, 10-0, in five innings Tuesday.
The Bulldogs (1-1) received multiple hits from four different players. Hailey Niebrugge went 2-for-3; Lucy Fearday went 2-for-2 with two RBIs; Stacie Vonderheide went 2-for-2, and Anna Faber went 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs.
Cameran Rios hit an inside-the-park home run for St. Anthony and went 1-for-4, with one run scored. Addie Wernsing went 1-for-3 with two runs and one RBI; Maddie Kibler went 1-for-2 with one run and one RBI, and Alexis Stephens went 1-for-3 with one run and one RBI.
Sydney Kibler started for the Bulldogs in the circle. She gave up three hits and no earned runs while walking none and striking out eight over her five innings of work.
Marshall 10, Dieterich 0
Dieterich fell to Marshall, 10-0, on Tuesday.
The Movin' Maroons (0-2) collected hits from Ella Kreke and Estella Meinhart.
Jadyn Pruemer started for Dieterich in the circle. She went 1 2/3 innings, giving up seven hits and one earned run.
Kaitlyn Boerngen also saw time in the circle, going 1 1/3 innings and allowing one hit and no earned runs while striking out one.
Carlyle 3, Altamont 2
Altamont fell to Caryle, 3-2, on Tuesday.
Peyton Osteen went 2-for-4 with one RBI for the Lady Indians (0-1), while Ellie McManaway and Grace Lemke also had hits.
Bailey Teasley started in the circle for Altamont. She threw six innings, giving up six hits and three earned runs while striking out eight.
Clay City 15, St. Elmo/Brownstown 2
Clay City defeated St. Elmo/Brownstown 15-2 on Tuesday.
Clay City improved to 1-0 and 1-0 in the National Trail Conference, while SEB fell to 0-1 and 0-1 in the NTC.
There was no other information available.
BASEBALL
Newton 4, Flora 0
Newton defeated Flora, 4-0, on Tuesday.
Carder Reich went 2-for-3 with one RBI for the Eagles (1-1), while Isaac Flowers, Mason Schafer, and Owen Mahaffey collected hits, too.
Reich also started on the mound for Newton. He threw seven innings, giving up three hits and walking four while striking out seven.
North Clay 11, Lawrenceville 1
North Clay defeated Lawrenceville, 11-1, in five innings Tuesday.
Three different players had multiple hits for the Cardinals (1-0). Collyn Ballard went 2-for-3 with two runs and one RBI; Donnie Zimmerman went 2-for-3 with three runs and one RBI, and Holden Clifton went 2-for-3 with two runs, a double, and one RBI.
Logan Fleener also added a double, while Carson Burkett had two RBIs and Brady Ingram had one RBI.
On the mound, four different pitchers saw time for North Clay. Zimmerman threw 1 2/3 innings, giving up one hit, no earned runs, and walking one; Alex Boose threw 1 1/3 innings, striking out one and walking one; Burkett pitched one inning and struck out a batter, and Clifton pitched one inning and gave up one hit.
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 2, Tri-County 0
WSS defeated Tri-County, 2-0, on Tuesday.
Gavan Wernsing went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Hatchets (1-0), while Austin Wittenberg and Tyler Wetherell collected hits, too.
Wernsing delivered on the mound, too, as he did not allow one run or one hit while walking two and striking out six.
Graham Kasey also saw time on the bump. He pitched four innings, giving up two hits and walking three while striking out five.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.