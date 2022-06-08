SUMMER BASEBALL
Shelby County Senior Legion (Gray) Stewardson 5, Shelby County Senior Legion 2
Jackson Gurgel finished with two hits from the leadoff spot for Shelby County Senior Legion (Gray) Stewardson Tuesday against Shelby County Senior Legion.
Stewardson won 5-2. Gurgel was the only player with more than one hit in the game.
Overall, Stewardson collected eight hits.
Stewardson started the game with one run in the first.
Gurgel started the game with a single before Carter Chaney answered after getting hit by a pitch.
Colin Kinkelaar then drew a walk before Tyler Wetherell plated the first run after getting hit by the second pitch of the inning to make it 1-0.
Both pitchers would then retire the next 16 batters in the game before Brayden Gritzmacher hit a single in the bottom of the third, ending the stretch.
Gritzmacher eventually reached third in the frame after Brant Bowker struck out, with a passed ball on the Stewardson catcher allowing Gritzmacher to advance two bases.
After escaping the third unscathed, Stewardson answered with two runs in the top of the fourth, all with two outs.
Kinkelaar started the rally with a five-pitch walk. Wetherell then hit a double, and Jordan Wittenberg drove both runners in on a single to make it 3-0.
Kendall Morris then followed that by drawing a walk before Shelby County Legion got out of the inning after getting Austin Wittenberg to pop out to the second baseman.
Stewardson would then plate two more runs after the fourth, the first coming in the fifth.
After Rhett Rincker struck out to start the inning, Colten Bridges would hit a single and score one batter later on a Sam Vonderheide double that made it 4-0.
Then in the top of the ninth, Connor Manhart started the frame with a single before Kinkelaar drove home Manhart on a single with two outs in the inning to make the final score.
Shelby County Legion scored both of its runs in the bottom of the eighth on an Ethan Clark two-run home run.
Vonderheide started the game for Stewardson on the mound. He pitched three innings and allowed one hit while striking out four. Wetherell, Austin, and Jordan Wittenberg all saw mound time, too. Wetherell threw two innings and allowed two hits while striking out three. Austin Wittenberg threw two innings and allowed two hits while striking out three, and Jordan pitched two innings and allowed one hit, two earned runs, and two walks with five strikeouts.
As for Shelby County Senior Legion, Clark started the game on the mound. He threw four innings and allowed three hits, three earned runs, and three walks with six strikeouts. Drew Nohren and Lane Funneman saw mound time, too. Nohren threw 4 2/3 innings and allowed five hits, two earned runs, and three walks with nine strikeouts, and Funneman pitched 1/3 of an inning and struck out one.
