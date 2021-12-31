BOYS BASKETBALL
Cumberland 67, Vandalia 60
Cumberland defeated Vandalia in overtime on the second day of the Vandalia Holiday Tournament Tuesday.
The Pirates won 67-60.
Jaxon Boldt led Cumberland (6-6) with 24 points. Trevin Magee had 16 points. Maddox McElravy had nine points. Gavin Hendrix had eight points. Elijah McElravy had seven points. Wiley Peters had two points, and Blake McMechan had one point.
Macon-Meridian 76, Cumberland 54
Cumberland fell to Macon-Meridian on the second day of the Vandalia Holiday Tournament Tuesday.
The Pirates lost 76-54.
Jaxon Boldt led Cumberland (6-7) with 19 points. Gavin Hendrix had 13 points. Maddox McElravy had seven points. Elijah McElravy had five points. Trevin Magee and Wiley Peters had four points, and Bryant Weber had two points.
Neoga 64, Clinton 41
Neoga defeated Clinton on the second day of the Monticello Holiday Hoopla Tuesday.
The Indians won 64-41.
Paci McClure led Neoga (10-4) with 28 points, five rebounds, and three assists. Luke Romack had 10 points, three rebounds, one assist, and two steals. Kyle Peters had eight points, three rebounds, one assist, and two steals. Dontye Perry had seven points, eight rebounds, and four assists. Kaden Young had six points, three rebounds, three assists, and one steal. Brady Reynolds had three points. Quintin Richards had one point and one rebound and Will O'Dell had one point, one rebound, and one steal.
Altamont 60, Marissa/Coulterville 31
Altamont defeated Marissa-Coulterville in the Sesser Valier Tournament Tuesday.
The Indians won 60-31.
Mason Robinson led Altamont (9-3) with 13 points. Will Schultz and Eric Kollmann had nine points. Mason Winn, Noah Klimpel, and Avery Jarhaus had six points. Jared Hammer and Bryce Suckow had three points. Logan Cornett and Kienon Eirhart had two points, and Jack Scott had one point.
Stewardson-Strasburg/Windsor 73, Chrisman 23
Stewardson-Strasburg/Windsor defeated Chrisman in the Tri-County Tourney Tuesday.
The Hatchets won 73-23.
Samuel Vonderheide led Stew-Stras (11-2) with 22 points. Landon Miller had 12 points. Dylan Curry had nine points. Jordan Wittenberg had eight points. Rhett Rincker had seven points. Austin Wittenberg had five points. Jackson Gurgel had four points. Carter Chaney had three points, and Sam Welton and Jacob Gracey had two points.
Stewardson-Strasburg/Windsor 58, Tri-County 27
Stewardson-Strasburg/Windsor defeated Tri-County Tuesday.
The Hatchets won 58-27.
Austin Wittenberg led Stew-Stras (12-2) with 26 points. Landon Miller had 15 points. Sam Vonderheide had 12 points. Jordan Wittenberg had three points, and Jacob Gracey had two points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Neoga 35, Clinton 26
Neoga defeated Clinton on the second day of the Monticello Holiday Hoopla Tuesday.
The Indians won 35-26.
Avery Fearday led Neoga (13-2) with 15 points, three rebounds, one assist, and five steals. Sydney Richards had eight points, eight rebounds, two assists, three steals, and one block. Trista Moore had seven points, one rebound, and two steals. Haylee Campbell had three points, 11 rebounds, and one steal, and Sydney Hakman had two points, two assists, one steal, and one block.
Teutopolis 57, Charleston 11
Teutopolis defeated Charleston on the first day of the Charleston Holiday Tournament Tuesday.
The Lady Shoes won 57-11.
Emily Konkel led Teutopolis (8-3) with 16 points on 7-of-14 shooting with two rebounds, five steals, and one assist. Kaitlyn Schumacher had 15 points on 7-of-14 shooting with 15 rebounds, two steals, and one assist. Izzy Hardiek had 13 points on 3-of-13 shooting, with five rebounds, four steals, and two assists. Grace Tegeler had five points on 1-of-5 points with four steals and three assists. Taylor Bueker had four points on 2-of-3 shooting with one rebound and one assist. Joleen Deters had two points on 1-of-2 shooting with three rebounds, two steals, and one assist, and Katie Kremer had two points on 1-of-3 shooting, with two rebounds.
Galesburg 57, Saint Anthony 33
Saint Anthony fell to Galesburg in the Mattoon Girls Basketball Tournament Tuesday.
The Bulldogs lost 57-33.
Lucy Fearday led Saint Anthony (8-8) with 13 points. Abbi Hatton had nine points. Anna Faber had five points. Grace Karolewicz had four points, and Stacie Vonderheide had two points.
Saint Anthony 70, Eisenhower 31
Saint Anthony defeated Eisenhower in the Mattoon Girls Basketball Tournament Tuesday.
The Bulldogs won 70-31.
Lucy Fearday led Saint Anthony (9-8) with 18 points. Riley Guy had 16 points. Abbi Hatton had 13 points. Anna Faber had nine points. Stacie Vonderheide had six points. Grace Karolewicz had four points, and Ava Faber and Kallie Kabbes had two points.
Richland County 53, Altamont 25
Altamont fell to Richland County in the Mattoon Girls Basketball Tournament Tuesday.
The Lady Indians lost 53-25.
Grace Nelson led Altamont (7-9) with 15 points. Peyton Osteen had six points, and Claire Boehm and Bri Grunloh had two points.
Altamont 50, Teutopolis (JV) 46
Altamont defeated Teutopolis' junior varsity team in the Mattoon Girls Basketball Tournament Tuesday.
The Lady Indians bested the Lady Shoes 50-46.
Grace Nelson led Altamont (8-9) with 33 points. Peyton Osteen had nine points. Kylie Osteen had four points. Claire Boehm had three points, and Libby Reardon had one point.
Meanwhile, for Teutopolis, Katie Kremer led the way with 20 points. Chloe Probst had 11 points. Summer Wall had four points. Kaitlyn Vahling had three points, and Courtney Gibson, Joleen Deters, Estella Mette, and Isabelle Zerrusen had two points.
Tri-County 47, Effingham 43
Tri-County defeated Effingham in the Charleston Holiday Tournament Tuesday.
The Hearts lost 47-43.
Meredith Schaefer led Effingham (9-4) with 19 points. Ella Niebrugge had 11 points. Sawyer Althoff had eight points. Saige Althoff had three points, and Marissa Allie had two points.
