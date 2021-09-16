VOLLEYBALL
St. Anthony 2, Cowden-Herrick (Beecher City) 0
St. Anthony volleyball picked up a straight-set win over CHBC on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs won the first set 25-15 and the second 25-11.
St. Anthony (7-3, 2-1 National Trail Conference) had contributions from Anna Faber (one ace and 15 assists), Addie Wernsing (one ace), Andrea Rudolphi (four kills), Abbi Hatton (three kills), Ada Rozene (two kills), Lucy Fearday (five kills, two aces, and three blocks), and Maddie Kibler (two kills, two aces, and one block).
CHBC (3-5, 1-2 National Trail Conference) had contributions from Tatyana Duckwitz (three kills, one ace, two assists, and two digs), Gracie Heckert (one kill, two assists, and one dig), Madison Wojcik (one ace and two digs), Marissa Summers (one ace, one assist, and four digs), Karlee Smith (two kills and two digs), Kaycie Stefanski (one assist and one dig), Aspen Rehkemper (one ace and two digs), Kyleigh Wallace (one dig).
Windsor (Stewardson-Strasburg) 2, Teutopolis 0
WSS picked up a straight-set win over Teutopolis at J.H. Griffin Gym on Tuesday.
The Hatchets won the first set 25-17 and the second set 25-16.
The Lady Shoes had contributions from Taylor Bueker (one block and two kills), Jaden Deters (one dig and two aces), Sydnee Huber (one block, one dig, and one kill), Katie Kremer (one block), Molly Pals (one dig), Tia Probst (one kill and four assists), Kaitlyn Schumacher (four blocks, one dig, and one kill), Macy Swingler (two digs and one kill), Sara Swingler (one dig and five assists), and Summer Wall (five digs and one kill).
Cumberland 2, Argenta-Oreana 0
Cumberland volleyball picked up a straight-set win over Argenta-Oreana on Tuesday.
The Lady Pirates won the first set 25-6 and the second set 25-16.
Cumberland (11-2) had contributions from Ivy Ayers (two assists and five digs), Kennedy Stults (three kill and five digs), Kendyn Syfert (seven kills and three digs), Carly Thornton (17 assists, one kill, four aces, and four digs), Mackenzie Taylor (seven kills and two digs), Zoe Mitchell (three kills and one dig), and Chaney Thornton (two kills).
St. Elmo (Brownstown) 2, Dieterich 0
SEB volleyball picked up a straight-set win over Dieterich on Tuesday.
The Eagles won the first set over the Movin' Maroons 25-20 and the second 25-16.
SEB had contributions from Olivia Baker (one ace), Laney Baldridge (three kills, three aces, nine digs, and one block), Kinley Carson (three digs), Peyton Garrard (two kills, nine assists, and one dig), Morgan Hall (five kills and five digs), Lillian Nolen (two kills, five assists, two aces, and three digs), Shelby Sasse (two kills, two aces, and three digs), Lydia Smith (two kills and one dig), and Audrey Wilhour (two kills and three digs)
Dieterich (2-6, 0-4 National Trail Conference) had contributions from Kaitlyn Boerngen (one ace, one kill, and seven digs), Emily Hall (five kills, one assist, two digs, and four blocks), Alli Schmidt (five assists and six digs), Breanna Shull (one assist and two digs), Olivia Brummer (one kill and three digs), Ella Kreke (one dig), and Marli Michl (three kills and two digs)
BOYS GOLF
Oblong 155, Altamont 171, Tri-County 220, North Clay 243
Avery Jarhaus shot 36 in a quad match against Oblong, Tri-County, and North Clay.
Altamont's other three scores came from Tyler Stonecipher (42), Kevin Hall (43), and A.J. Kopplin (50). The other two scores that didn't count were Alec Jarhaus (50) and Zeke Rippetoe (57).
Riley Poe led the Cardinals with a 49, while Enoch McCrary shot 61, Landen Frye 66, and Andy Sapp 67. The lone score that didn't count was Hayden Pittman's 69.
Altamont falls to 15-2 in matches on the season. There was no record available for North Clay.
Effingham 182, Mt. Zion 183, Taylorville 198, Shelbyville 228
Effingham won a quad match against Mt. Zion, Taylorville, and Shelbyville on Tuesday.
The Flaming Hearts shot a 182, one shot better than Taylorville, who shot 183. Taylorville carded a 198, while Shelbyville finished with a 228.
Ethan Ritz shot the lowest round of the day for Effingham with a 41, while Jett Volpi and Colby Haynes each shot 45 and Joseph Matteson a 51. The scores that didn't count were Nick Burgess' 52 and David Splechter's 53.
GIRLS GOLF
Salem 205, Effingham 209
Effingham girls golf lost a tight match to Salem on Tuesday.
The Flaming Hearts shot 209, while Salem shot 205.
Marah Kirk was the low individual for Effingham with a 45. Marissa Allie finished with a 52, while Anna Hirtzel shot 55, and Elena Niebrugge a 57. The other two scores that didn't count were Ella Niebrugge's 58 and Coralin Ohnesorge's 60.
GIRLS TENNIS
Effingham 9, Vandalia 0
Effingham girls tennis won 9-0 over Vandalia.
In singles competition, Eden Wendling defeated Gracie Philpot 6-4, 6-1. Madison Mapes defeated Angelica Ferranto 6-0, 6-1. Izzy Volpi defeated Victoria Smith 6-1, 6-0. Gracie Kroenlein defeated Faith Bundy-Clymer 6-0, 6-2. Scarlette Sorling defeated Delaney Ward 6-0, 6-3, and Abby Kyle defeated Carlie Graumenz 7-5, 6-1.
Meanwhile, in doubles play, Lydia Kull and Aila Woomer defeated Philpot and Ferranto 8-6; Wendling and Kroenlein defeated Smith and Ward 8-0, and Kaitlyn Parker and Ella Seaman defeated Bundy-Clymer and Graumenz 8-3.
St. Anthony 3, Paris 3
St. Anthony girls tennis and Paris tied on Tuesday. There was no doubles competition due to lightning.
In singles play, Ali Adams won 7-5, 6-2; Laura Schmidt won 6-2, 6-1, and Grace Karolewicz won 6-0, 6-1.
Emily Kowalke, Madelyn Brown, and Karli Jones all lost their respective matches.
BOYS SOCCER
Breese Mater Dei 7, Altamont 0
Altamont soccer fell to Breese Mater Dei 7-0 on Tuesday.
The Indians had one shot and are now 6-4-1 on the season.
CROSS COUNTRY
Greenville Meet
The Altamont boys' cross-country team finished second out of four teams at a Greenville-hosted meet Tuesday.
The Indians totaled 56 points.
Jason Kollman was the top finisher, finishing fourth at 20:56.
Hayden Summers was sixth at 21:15. Tristan Rhodes was 13th at 22:39. Dalton Roedl was 16th at 23:10, and Matthew Becker was 17th at 23:58.
Meanwhile, for the girls' Grace Nelson won her event with a time of 23:25, while Abigail Weishaar was seventh at 29:38.
Only seven female runners crossed before the meet got called off due to weather.
Newton Meet
The Newton boys' cross-country team had runners finish first through sixth at a Newton-hosted meet Tuesday.
Nick Zwilling won the event with a time of 15:30, while Owen Mahaffey was second at 16:21.
Clay Bergbower was third at 16:25. Nick Shamhart was fourth at 16:36. Ben Street was fifth at 17:03, and Luis Zavala was sixth at 17:32.
As for other runners, Brock Pobst finished eighth at 18:52. Isaac Street was 10th at 18:52, and Ian Bower was 17th at 25:49.
Meanwhile, on the girls' side, Rylea Borgic was first at 18:32.
Natalie Kistner was second at 20:38. Alexis Hetzer was sixth at 21:20. Ella Radke was seventh at 21:31. Heidi Lindemann was eighth at 21:39. Lucy Yager was ninth at 21:45, and Taylor Slough was 13th at 23:22.
FALL BASEBALL
North Clay 15, Altamont 1
North Clay baseball defeated Altamont 15-1 on Tuesday.
The Cardinals scored nine runs in the sixth to remain undefeated on the fall season.
North Clay (14-0, 6-0 National Trail Conference) had contributions from Collyn Ballard (4-for-4 with one double, three runs, and three RBIs), Donnie Zimmerman (2-for-4 with one double, one run, and two RBIs), Holden Clifton (2-for-3 with one run and four RBIs), and Carson Burkett (2-for-3 with one double and one RBI).
Burkett toed the rubber for the Cardinals, too. He allowed six hits and one earned run while striking out three batters and walking two.
Meanwhile, for the Indians, Mason Robinson went 2-for-3, while Nathan Stuemke went 2-for-2.
Altamont falls to 8-3 and 3-3 in the National Trail Conference.
St. Anthony 17, Brownstown (St. Elmo) 0
Brody Niebrugge and Brock Fearday combined to pitch a no-hitter on Tuesday.
Niebrugge and Fearday combined to strike out six batters and walk two over three innings in a 17-0 win over BSE.
The Bulldogs had contributions from Angelo Mendella (3-for-3 with one run), Colton Fearday (4-for-4 with three runs and four RBIs), Niebrugge (3-for-4 with a double, one run, and five RBIs), and Brock Jansen (3-for-3 with three runs). Will Hoene added a double, while Eli Link added a triple in the contest, as well.
St. Anthony improves to 9-3 and 5-2 in the National Trail Conference, while BSE falls to 7-5 and 2-4 in the conference.
Windsor (Stewardson-Strasburg) 7, Neoga 0
WSS picked up a shutout win over Neoga on Tuesday.
The Hatchets won 7-0, behind Gavan Wernsing, who threw four innings and allowed two hits and no earned runs while striking out eight and walking one.
At the plate, Samuel Vonderheide went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a home run, while Graham Kasey went 2-for-4 and Kendall Morris 3-for-4 with a double and a run.
For the Indians, Brady Reynolds and Trey Sheehan each went 2-for-3.
WSS improves to 5-3 and 3-3 in the National Trail Conference. Neoga falls to 3-8 and 1-7 in the conference.
Teutopolis 12, Woodlawn 0
Teutopolis baseball defeated Woodlawn 12-0 on Tuesday.
The Wooden Shoes scored five runs in the first and third innings.
Teutopolis (4-7) had contributions from Caleb Bloemer (2-for-2 with a home run, three runs, and one RBI), Conner Siemer (2-for-2 with a double, two runs, and two RBIs), and Brett Kreke (2-for-2 with one run and three RBIs).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.