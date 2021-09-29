VOLLEYBALL
St. Anthony 2, Altamont 0
St. Anthony volleyball defeated Altamont Tuesday in straight sets.
The Bulldogs won the first set 25-22 and the second 25-14.
St. Anthony (14-5, 4-1 National Trail Conference) had contributions from Anna Faber (20 assists), Andrea Rudolphi (three kills), Abbi Hatton (three kills), Ada Rozene (eight kills and two aces), Lucy Fearday (three kills, one ace, and one block), and Maddie Kibler (five kills and one ace).
Altamont had contributions from Ellie McManaway (eight digs, 18 assists, and two kills), Ada Tappendorf (one dig, one ace, three blocks, and four kills), Ella Ruffner (four digs, one block, and nine kills), Lauren Walker (seven digs), Della Berg (two blocks and one kill), Briana Hassebrock (four digs and two kills), Brinna Grunloh (two digs and one kill), and Alyvia Wills (one dig and one kill).
Newton 2, Red Hill 0
Newton volleyball defeated Red Hill in straight sets Tuesday.
The Lady Eagles won the first 25-13 and the second 25-9.
Newton (15-3) had contributions from Brooke Schafer (five aces, two kills, nine assists, and two digs), Laney Hemrich (four aces and one dig), Jayden Weidner (two aces), Brooke Johnson (one ace, two kills, three assists, and two digs), Jenna Ochs (one ace, one kill, one assist, and one dig), Ava Kessler (four kills and one block), Emma Oldham (three kills, one block, and three digs), Emma Rauch (three kills), and Elley Bennett (one kill, two assists, and five digs).
Cumberland 2, Arcola 0
Cumberland picked up a straight-set win over Arcola on Tuesday.
The Lady Pirates won the first set 25-15 and the second 25-10.
Cumberland (19-5) had contributions from Ivy Ayers (one ace and nine digs), Kennedy Stults (one kill, four aces, and five digs), Kendyn Syfert (nine kills and six digs), Grace Myers (one kill), Carly Thornton (23 assists, one kill, two blocks, and two digs), Mackenzie Taylor (one assist, seven kills, one ace, and four digs), Zoe Mitchell (four kills and three digs), and Ashton Coleman (two kills and one block).
Mt. Zion 2, Effingham 1
Effingham volleyball fell to Mt. Zion on Tuesday in straight sets.
The Flaming Hearts won the first set 25-22, lost the second 25-20, and lost the third 25-20.
Effingham (7-13, 1-6 Apollo Conference) had contributions from Bria Beals (three kills, one block, and two digs), Brueklyn Belcher (five kills and two digs), Kaitlyn Budde (two digs), Kennedy Sowell (two kills and four blocks), Krista Phillips (five kills and four blocks), Lexi Chrappa (10 kills, one ace, and six digs), Mattie Angel (nine assists, one ace, and seven digs), Megan Ballman (one ace and eight digs), Sawyer Althoff (two assists and 14 digs), Sidney Donaldson (one kill, one block, and two digs), Tori Budde (15 assists, one ace, and seven digs), and Saige Althoff (one block and one dig).
Windsor (Stewardson-Strasburg) 2, Cowden-Herrick (Beecher City) 0
WSS volleyball picked up a straight-set win over CHBC on Tuesday.
The Hatchets won the first set 25-17 and the second 25-16.
The Bobcats had contributions from Tatyana Duckwitz (five kills, one ace, and one dig), Raechelle Kelly (five assists and six digs), Gracie Heckert (two kills and two digs), Madison Wojcik (two aces, one assist, and two digs), Marissa Summers (two digs), Karlee Smith (one assist and two blocks), Kaycie Stefanski (one kill, one assist, and one dig), and Aspen Rehkemper (one dig).
Dieterich 2, Teutopolis 0
Dieterich volleyball picked up a straight-set win over Teutopolis on Tuesday.
The Movin' Maroons won the first set 25-13 and the second 25-22.
Dieterich had contributions from Kaitlyn Boerngen (three kills and seven digs), Emily Hall (two aces, seven kills, one assist, and one dig), Alli Schmidt (12 assists and two digs), Breanna Shull (one kill, three digs, and one block), Olivia Brummer (one ace, two kills, and 10 digs), and Marli Michl (one ace, nine kills, two assists, and seven digs).
Teutopolis had contributions from Taylor Beuker (three digs and three kills), Jaden Deters (one dig and two kills), Emily Konkel (three blocks, four digs, one kill, and one ace), Sara Niemerg (six digs, one kill, and one ace), Molly Pals (five digs, four kills, and two aces), Danielle Probst (three digs and eight assists), Sara Zumbahlen (two blocks, one dig, one kill, and four assists), Kaitlyn Schumacher (one dig and one kill), Macy Swingler (one ace), and Summer Wall (five digs and one kill).
Brownstown (St. Elmo) 2, Oblong 1
BSE picked up a straight-set win over Oblong on Tuesday.
The Bombers lost the first set 30-28, won the second 25-17, and won the third 25-18.
BSE had contributions from Laney Baldridge (eight kills, one assist, one ace, 13 digs, and two blocks), Kinley Carson (one assist and one dig), Peyton Garrard (three kills, 16 assists, three aces, and 15 digs), Morgan Hall (nine kills, one ace, 10 digs, and two blocks), Lillian Nolen (two kills, six assists, one ace, three digs, and one block), Shelby Sasse (two kills, one assist, four aces, and 11 digs), Lydia Smith (three kills, one assist, and four digs), and Audrey Wilhour (three kills, one assist, and four digs).
GIRLS TENNIS
St. Anthony 6, St. Thomas More 3
St. Anthony tennis picked up a 6-3 win over St. Thomas More on Tuesday.
In singles matches, Laura Schmidt beat Nora Kelley 6-1, 6-3. Grace Karolewicz beat Kambyl Stipes 6-1, 6-1. Madelyn Brown beat Sophie Vavrik 6-4, 6-2, and Annie Strullmyer beat Amanda Hummel 6-1, 6-0.
Meanwhile, in doubles matches, Karolewicz and Schmidt beat Audrey Horn and Kelley 6-4, 6-3, and Brown and Izzy Hakman beat Norah LaMontongne and Vavrik 6-4, 6-3.
Newton 5, Paris 4
Newton tennis picked up a 5-4 win over Paris on Tuesday.
In singles matches, Jessilyn Hall defeated Sara Mills 6-1, 6-1. Kaitlyn Olmstead defeated Lindsey Zorn 7-5, 6-2, and Grace Warfel defeated Claire Maschino 6-2, 6-1.
Then, in doubles matches, Jean Lin and Olmstead defeated Zorn and Lily Smittkamp 6-2, 7-6.
Teutopolis 9, Robinson 0
Teutopolis tennis defeated Robinson on Tuesday, 9-0.
In singles matches, Macy Probst defeated Lucy List 6-1, 6-4. Grace Hoene defeated Lisa Henry 6-1, 6-3. Isabelle Hemmen defeated Annie List 6-0, 6-2. Olivia Hemmen defeated Zharma Stephens 6-0, 6-1. Kacie Habing defeated Laura Staller 6-2, 6-4, and Julian Hemmen defeated Anna Hargrave 6-1, 6-0.
Then, in doubles matches, Probst and Isabelle Hemmen defeated Lucy and Annie List 6-2, 6-1. Lexi Will and Olivia Hemmen defeated Stephens and Henry 7-5, 6-3, and Hoene and Julian Hemmen defeated Alana Herr and Sydney Harmon 6-0, 6-0.
FALL BASEBALL
Brownstown (St. Elmo) 5, Neoga 3
BSE picked up a win over Neoga on Tuesday.
The Bombers defeated the Indians 5-3.
BSE (12-6, 3-5 National Trail Conference) had contributions from Adam Atwood, who went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs; Brady Maxey, who went 1-for-2; Wyatt Chandler, who had an RBI; Dalton Myers, who went 2-for-4; Wyatt Forbes, who went 1-for-3 with a double, and Jarrett Pasley, who went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Neoga had contributions from Brady Reynolds (1-for-1), Kaden Young (1-for-4), Luke Romack (2-for-3), Ryan Koester (1-for-4 with a triple), Trey Sheehan (2-for-4), and Malachi Staszak (1-for-3).
North Clay 22, Dieterich 2
North Clay defeated Dieterich on Tuesday.
The Cardinals defeated the Movin' Maroons 22-2.
North Clay had contributions from Donnie Zimmerman (2-for-4 with two runs and one RBI), Holden Clifton (2-for-3 with three runs, two doubles, and one RBI), Brady Ingram (2-for-2 with two runs and two RBIs), Logan Fleener (2-for-3 with three runs, one double, and two RBIs), and Layton Dawkins (2-for-3 with two runs, one double, and three RBIs). Bryton Griffy added three RBIs and went 1-for-3, too.
Dieterich had contributions from Noah Dill (2-for-2 with two runs) and Pete Britton (1-for-1 with two RBIs).
South Central 13, Altamont 1
South Central defeated Altamont on Tuesday.
The Cougars defeated the Indians 13-1.
South Central had contributions from Chase Thompson (2-for-3 with two runs and four RBIs), Aiden Dodson (2-for-4 with two ruins and two RBIs), Beau Jolliff (2-for-3 with one run and three RBIs), and Ethan Watwood (1-for-2 with two runs, one double, and two RBIs).
SOCCER
Newton 2, Teutopolis 0
Newton soccer defeated Teutopolis on Tuesday.
The Eagles beat the Wooden Shoes 2-0.
Newton had one goal from Carder Reich, on an assist from Gage Reynolds, and a penalty kick goal from Luke Weber.
The Eagles improve to 14-1 and 5-0 in the conference.
St. Anthony 7, Arthur-Lovington (Atwood-Hammond) 5
St. Anthony soccer defeated ALAH on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs won 7-5 behind three goals from Roberto Campos, two from Adrian Bustamante, and one from George Scheidemantel and Josh Blanchette.
BOYS GOLF
Altamont 171, Christ Our Rock Lutheran 172
Altamont boys golf defeated CORL on Tuesday.
The Indians won 171-172.
Tyler Stonecipher shot a 35, Kevin Hall a 40, Avery Jarhaus a 44, and Zeke Rippetoe a 52.
The other two scores that didn't count toward the team total were Alec Jarhaus' 56 and Daniel McCammon's 59.
