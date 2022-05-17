SOFTBALL
St. Anthony 6, Marshall 0
St. Anthony defeated Marshall, 6-0, Tuesday in a Class 2A Regional Semifinal.
Cameran Rios and Maddie Kibler had two hits, while Hailey Niebrugge, Sydney Kibler, and Laney Coffin had one hit. Rios hit a double, and Niebrugge hit a home run.
Lucy Fearday pitched for the Bulldogs. She threw seven innings and allowed two hits and four walks with nine strikeouts.
Marion 10, Effingham 7
Effingham fell to Marion, 10-7, Tuesday.
Grace Bushur had three hits. Abby Cunningham, Sydney Donaldson, Tori Budde, and Mya Harvey had two hits, and Daelyn Dunston, Jennifer Jamison, Elena Niebrugge, and Sawyer Althoff had one hit. Budde hit two doubles, and Harvey and Donaldson hit one double.
Westville 2, Teutopolis 0
Teutopolis fell to Westville, 2-0, Tuesday in a Class 2A Regional Semifinal.
Emily Konkel and Olivia Copple had the lone hits for the Lady Shoes. Copple hit a double.
Courtney Gibson pitched for Teutopolis. She threw six innings and allowed seven hits, two runs — one earned — and two walks with six strikeouts. Gibson recorded her 100th strikeout in the contest, too.
Hutsonville 9, Dieterich 0
Dieterich fell to Hutsonville, 9-0, Tuesday in a Class 1A Regional Semifinal.
Eva Meinhart had the lone hit for the Movin' Maroons.
Kaitlyn Boerngen, Brittney Niemerg, and Jadyn Pruemer pitched for Dieterich. Boerngen threw 3 2/3 innings and allowed six hits, eight runs — three earned — and four walks with four strikeouts; Niemerg pitched 1 1/3 innings and struck out two batters, and Pruemer pitched one inning and allowed three hits and one earned run with two strikeouts.
Newton 10, Vandalia 0
Newton defeated Vandalia, 10-0, Tuesday in a Class 2A Regional Semifinal.
Addy O'Dell and Lilly Kessler had two hits, while Allie Stanley, Lexie Grove, Amber Russell, Kayla N. Kocher, Ava Kessler, and Bailee Frichtl had one hit. Ava Kessler and O'Dell hit doubles.
Kocher also pitched for the Lady Eagles. She threw six innings and allowed two hits and no runs with six strikeouts.
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg 8, Oblong 1
WSS defeated Oblong, 8-1, Tuesday in a Class 1A Regional Semifinal.
Natalie Hayes and Sam Hayes had three hits. Ella Kinkelaar and Maddy Pfeiffer had two hits, and Karlie Bean, Gabbie Vonderheide, and Ellie Wittenberg had one hit. Bean hit a double, while Kinkelaar hit a triple.
Bean also pitched for the Hatchets. She threw seven innings and allowed two hits, one earned run, and one walk with 13 strikeouts.
Casey-Westfield 13, Neoga 0
Neoga fell to Casey-Westfield, 13-0, Tuesday in a Class 1A Regional Semifinal.
The Indians were no-hit in the contest.
Audrey Kepp pitched for Neoga. She threw four innings and allowed 11 hits, 13 runs — six earned — and two walks with one strikeout.
South Central 21, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City 2
South Central defeated CHBC, 21-2, Tuesday in a Class 1A Regional Semifinal.
Brooklyn Garrett, Lily Malone, and Kaitlyn Swift had three hits. Taegan Webster, Laney Webster, Halle Smith, and Ella Watwood had two hits, and Abi Shuler, Jaylyn Michel, and Kyra Swift had one hit. Garrett hit two doubles; Malone, Smith, and Laney Webster hit one double, and Malone and Taegan Webster hit home runs.
BOYS TENNIS
Effingham 7, Shelbyville 2
Effingham defeated Shelbyville, 7-2, Tuesday.
In singles matches, Thad Dillow defeated Owen Heddrich 6-0, 6-0. Preston Siner defeated Jack McClain 6-2, 6-2. Evan Pryor defeated Bryson Ulmer 6-0, 6-1, and Ross Schaefer defeated Garrett Endsley 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles matches, Tyler Nohren and Siner defeated Owen Rice and McClain 6-2, 6-1. Pryor and Schaefer defeated Albert Kirkbride and Connor Jennings 6-0, 6-0, and Blake Hagler and Nate Braun defeated Tucker Kull and Vincent Thofte 6-1, 6-0.
Teutopolis 7, Robinson 2
Teutopolis defeated Robinson, 7-2, Tuesday.
In singles matches, Colin Habing defeated Eli Rosborough 6-3, 6-2. Carter Davidson defeated Aiden Elder 6-3, 6-0. Hayden Jansen defeated Luke Hatfield 6-4, 6-3. Kendall Schmidt defeated Evan Gower 6-0, 6-2, and Myles Stortzum defeated Cody Waggoner 6-0, 6-2.
In doubles matches, Kolten Tabbert and Ethan Thoele defeated Rosborough and Elder 6-0, 6-2, and Josh and Colin Habing defeated Schmidt and Hatfield 6-3, 6-1.
BASEBALL
Highland 6, Effingham 1
Effingham fell to Highland, 6-1, Tuesday.
Kaiden Nichols, Gauge Massey, Max Hardiek, and Evan Waymoth had hits for the Hearts.
