VOLLEYBALL
Altamont 2, St. Elmo (Brownstown) 0
Altamont volleyball defeated SEB on Tuesday.
The Lady Indians won the first set 26-24 and the second 25-14.
Altamont had contributions from Ellie McManaway (eight digs, two blocks, 13 assists, and four kills), Ada Tappendorf (nine digs, one ace, two blocks, and two kills), Ella Ruffner (six digs, one block, and eight kills), Lauren Walker (13 digs and three aces), Peyton Osteen (four digs, one ace, and seven assists), Briana Hassebrock (four blocks and three kills), Brinna Grunloh (seven digs), and Alyvia Wills (four digs and two kills).
Sullivan 2, Cowden-Herrick (Beecher City) 0
CHBC volleyball fell to Sullivan on Tuesday.
The Bobcats lost the first set 25-13 and the second set 25-18.
CHBC (6-15) had contributions from Tatyana Duckwitz (three kills and five digs), Raechelle Kelly (one assist and three digs), Gracie Heckert (seven digs), Madison Wojcik (three kills, three assists, and two digs), Marissa Summers (one kill, three aces, and four digs), Karlee Smith (two kills and one dig), Kaycie Stefanski (one assist), Aspen Rehkemper (two digs), and Kyleigh Wallace (two aces and one dig).
Vandalia 2, Teutopolis 0
Teutopolis volleyball fell to Vandalia on Tuesday.
The Lady Shoes lost the first set 25-19, won the second 25-18, and lost the third 25-11.
Teutopolis had contributions from Jaden Deters (one block, 10 digs, and seven kills), Molly Pals (two blocks, two digs, two kills, and two aces), Sydnee Huber (three blocks, five digs, and two kills), Lilly Jansen (four digs), Emily Konkel (two blocks, 12 digs, four kills, one ace, and two assists), Kaitlyn Schumacher (five blocks and six kills), Tia Probst (three blocks and six assists), Sara Swingler (seven digs and eight assists), Macy Swingler (11 digs and two aces), and Summer Wall (11 digs).
South Central 2, Sandoval 0
South Central volleyball defeated Sandoval on Tuesday night.
The Lady Cougars won the first set 25-4 and the second 25-4.
South Central (16-4) had contributions from Halle Smith (six kills), Sierra Arnold (one dig), Olivia Brauer (eight assists and two digs), Brooklyn Garrett (16 aces and one dig), Sidney Shumate (one assist and one ace), Brooke Cowger (three kills, four aces, and one block), Rayna Hall (one kill), and Emma Jenne (two kills and two blocks).
Newton 2, Mt. Carmel 0
Newton volleyball defeated Mt. Carmel on Tuesday.
The Lady Eagles won the first set 25-17 and the second 25-22.
Newton (17-3) had contributions from Brooke Schafer (three aces, two kills, 23 assists, one block, and three digs), Laney Hemrich (one ace, one assist, and four digs), Jenna Ochs (nine kills and one block), Brooke Johnson (seven kills, one assist, and eight digs), Emma Rauch (four kills), Emma Oldham (four kills and one dig), Ava Kessler (two kills, two blocks, and one dig), Elley Bennett (one assist and 13 digs), and Amber Russell (five digs).
Cumberland 2, Decatur LSA 1
Cumberland volleyball defeated Decatur LSA on Tuesday in the Little Prairie Conference Tournament.
The Lady Pirates won the first set 25-16, lost the second 25-18, and won the third 27-25.
Cumberland (22-5) had contributions from Ivy Ayers (four assists and 18 digs), Kennedy Stults (one assist, four kills, one block, two aces, and eight digs), Kendyn Syfert (four kills, two blocks, one ace, and 10 digs), Carly Thornton (20 assists, eight kills, five blocks, two aces, and six digs), Mackenzie Taylor (three assists, seven kills, three blocks, one ace, and 12 digs), Zoe Mitchell (two assists, eight kills, five blocks, one ace, and four digs), and Ashton Coleman (two kills and two blocks).
GIRLS TENNIS
Newton 5, Fairfield 4
Newton tennis defeated Fairfield on Tuesday.
In singles matches, Jessilyn Hall defeated Cassidy Webb 10-3. Jean Lin defeated Hannah Locey 10-2. Kaitlyn Olmstead defeated Maddie Foster 10-2, and Grace Warfel defeated Shyann Joslin 10-0.
Meanwhile, in doubles matches, Lin and Olmstead defeated Locey and Foster 5-7, 6-7, 11-9.
Teutopolis 8, St. Anthony 1
Teutopolis tennis defeated St. Anthony on Tuesday.
In singles matches, Macy Probst defeated Emily Kowalke 6-1, 6-3. Grace Hoene defeated Ali Adams 6-2, 6-2. Isabelle Hemmen defeated Laura Schmidt 6-2, 6-3. Olivia Hemmen defeated Madelyn Brown 6-1, 6-1, and Julian Hemmen defeated Anne Strullmyer 6-2, 6-3.
The Bulldogs picked up their lone win in singles competition, when Grace Karolewicz defeated Lexi Will 6-1, 6-1.
Meanwhile, in doubles matches, Probst and Isabelle Hemmen defeated Karolewicz and Elizabeth Kabbes 6-1, 6-1. Will and Olivia Hemmen defeated Kowalke and Adams 6-2, 7-5, and Hoene and Julian Hemmen defeated Laura Schmidt and Izzy Hakman 6-1, 6-0.
Greenville 5, Effingham 4
Effingham tennis fell to Greenville on Tuesday.
In singles matches, Madison Mapes defeated Paige Mathias 6-1, 4-6, 12-10, and Izzy Volpi defeated Ana Palen 6-2, 6-0.
Meanwhile, in doubles matches, Lydia Kull and Aila Woomer defeated Katelyn Ridens and Ellie Schaufelberger 6-3, 7-5, and Mapes and Volpi defeated Palen and Cora Miller 6-0, 6-0.
BOYS SOCCER
St. Anthony 7, Robinson 1
St. Anthony soccer defeated Robinson, 7-1, on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs scored five goals in 10 minutes. Adrian Bustamante scored three times, Roberto Campos scored twice, and Will Fearday and Eric Deters scored once.
Newton 5, Mt. Carmel 3
Newton soccer defeated Mt. Carmel 5-3 on Tuesday.
Carder Reich scored four goals for Newton, while Danny Visoso added one. Gage Reynolds had two assists, Visoso had two assists, and Luke Weber had one.
CROSS-COUNTRY
Newton Meet
Teutopolis competed in a Newton-hosted meet on Tuesday.
Out of boys' competitors, senior Devon Probst finished 17th at 18:19. Senior Jackson Vonderheide finished 20th at 18:46. Freshman Ollie Lee finished 22nd at 19:36. Junior Joey Lee finished 23rd at 19:37. Senior Toby Isley finished 25th at 19:56, and freshman Luke Dennis finished 27th at 21:24.
As for girls' competitors, sophomore Olivia Copple finished second at 19:39. Sophomore Kaitlyn Vahling finished 15th at 24:04, and senior Katie Kingery finished 16th at 24:08.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.