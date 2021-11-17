GIRLS BASKETBALL
St. Anthony 51, Dieterich 36
St. Anthony defeated Dieterich in a National Trail Conference game Tuesday.
The Bulldogs beat the Movin' Maroons 51-36.
Lucy Fearday led St. Anthony (1-0, 1-0 NTC) with 21 points.
Meanwhile, for Dieterich (0-2, 0-1 NTC), Kaitlyn Boerngen led the way with 19 points.
DIE
10
10
4
12
—
36
STA
16
9
12
14
—
51
DIE (36) - Boerngen 19, Westendorf 5, Est. Meinhart 4, Brummert 3, Brummer 2, E. Meinhart 2, Britton 1. FG 10, FT 14-24, F 19. (3-pointers: Boerngen 2. Fouled out: Brummer)
STA (51) - Fearday 21, Karolewicz 8, Hatton 8, Faber 6, Guy 4, Vonderheide 4. FG 21, FT 9-11, F 24. (3-pointers: none. Fouled out: none)
Teutopolis 61, Newton 19
Teutopolis defeated Newton Tuesday on Dennis Koester Court at J.H. Griffin Gym.
The Lady Shoes beat the Lady Eagles 61-19.
Five different Teutopolis (1-0) players neared double-figures. Kaitlyn Schumacher, Izzy Hardiek, and Kaylee Niebrugge had nine, while Zoe Cremens and Emily Konkel had eight.
Meanwhile, for Newton (0-1), Camryn Martin paced the team with eight points.
NEW
0
4
6
9
—
19
TEU
14
11
17
19
—
61
NEW (19) - C. Martin 8, K. Martin 3, O'Dell 3, Schafer 2, Russell 2, Kessler 1. FG 7, FT 1-6, F 13. (3-pointers: Kessler 2, K. Martin 2. Fouled out: none)
TEU (61) - Schumacher 9, Hardiek 9, Niebrugge 9, Cremens 8, Konkel 8, Tegeler 6, Gibson 6, Kremer 4, Zerrusen 2. FG 24, FT 8-18, F 4. (3-pointers: Cremens 2, Gibson 2, Hardiek. Fouled out: none)
Flora 69, South Central 43
South Central fell to Flora Monday in a non-conference game.
The Wolfgals beat the Lady Cougars 69-43.
Halle Smith led South Central (0-2) with 17 points, while Laney Webster added 14.
Meanwhile, for Flora, Allie Parker had 23, while Ava Cammon finished with 14 and Paige Behnke, 13.
SC
8
9
16
10
—
43
FLO
14
11
17
19
—
61
SC (43) - Smith 17, L. Webster 14, Garrett 8, Cowger 2, T. Webster 2. FG 14, FT 10-16, F 19. (3-pointers: Smith 3, L. Webster 2. Fouled out: L. Webster)
FLO (61) - Parker 23, Cammon 14, Behnke 13, Jennings 7, Carder 7, Young 3, Easton 2. FG 22, FT 17-35, F 16. (3-pointers: Parker 7, Young. Fouled out: none)
Cerro Gordo 33, Stewardson-Strasburg (Windsor) 31
Stewardson-Strasburg (Windsor) fell to Cerro Gordo Monday.
The Hatchets lost 33-31.
Ella Kinkelaar led Stewardson-Strasburg (0-1) with 15 points.
SS
10
4
5
12
—
31
CG
10
10
9
4
—
33
SS (31) - Kinkelaar 15, Mathis 8, Weeden 4, Hayes 2, Wittenberg 1, Richards 1. FG 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.