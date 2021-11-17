GIRLS BASKETBALL

St. Anthony 51, Dieterich 36

St. Anthony defeated Dieterich in a National Trail Conference game Tuesday.

The Bulldogs beat the Movin' Maroons 51-36.

Lucy Fearday led St. Anthony (1-0, 1-0 NTC) with 21 points.

Meanwhile, for Dieterich (0-2, 0-1 NTC), Kaitlyn Boerngen led the way with 19 points.

DIE 

 

10 

10 

12 

— 

36 

STA 

 

16 

12 

14 

— 

51 

DIE (36) - Boerngen 19, Westendorf 5, Est. Meinhart 4, Brummert 3, Brummer 2, E. Meinhart 2, Britton 1. FG 10, FT 14-24, F 19. (3-pointers: Boerngen 2. Fouled out: Brummer)

STA (51) - Fearday 21, Karolewicz 8, Hatton 8, Faber 6, Guy 4, Vonderheide 4. FG 21, FT 9-11, F 24. (3-pointers: none. Fouled out: none)

Teutopolis 61, Newton 19

Teutopolis defeated Newton Tuesday on Dennis Koester Court at J.H. Griffin Gym.

The Lady Shoes beat the Lady Eagles 61-19.

Five different Teutopolis (1-0) players neared double-figures. Kaitlyn Schumacher, Izzy Hardiek, and Kaylee Niebrugge had nine, while Zoe Cremens and Emily Konkel had eight.

Meanwhile, for Newton (0-1), Camryn Martin paced the team with eight points.

NEW

 

— 

19 

TEU 

 

14 

11 

17 

19 

— 

61

NEW (19) - C. Martin 8, K. Martin 3, O'Dell 3, Schafer 2, Russell 2, Kessler 1. FG 7, FT 1-6, F 13. (3-pointers: Kessler 2, K. Martin 2. Fouled out: none)

TEU (61) - Schumacher 9, Hardiek 9, Niebrugge 9, Cremens 8, Konkel 8, Tegeler 6, Gibson 6, Kremer 4, Zerrusen 2. FG 24, FT 8-18, F 4. (3-pointers: Cremens 2, Gibson 2, Hardiek. Fouled out: none)

Flora 69, South Central 43

South Central fell to Flora Monday in a non-conference game.

The Wolfgals beat the Lady Cougars 69-43.

Halle Smith led South Central (0-2) with 17 points, while Laney Webster added 14.

Meanwhile, for Flora, Allie Parker had 23, while Ava Cammon finished with 14 and Paige Behnke, 13.

SC

 

16 

10 

— 

43 

FLO 

 

14 

11 

17 

19 

— 

61

SC (43) - Smith 17, L. Webster 14, Garrett 8, Cowger 2, T. Webster 2. FG 14, FT 10-16, F 19. (3-pointers: Smith 3, L. Webster 2. Fouled out: L. Webster)

FLO (61) - Parker 23, Cammon 14, Behnke 13, Jennings 7, Carder 7, Young 3, Easton 2. FG 22, FT 17-35, F 16. (3-pointers: Parker 7, Young. Fouled out: none)

Cerro Gordo 33, Stewardson-Strasburg (Windsor) 31

Stewardson-Strasburg (Windsor) fell to Cerro Gordo Monday.

The Hatchets lost 33-31.

Ella Kinkelaar led Stewardson-Strasburg (0-1) with 15 points.

SS

 

10 

12 

— 

31 

CG 

 

10 

10 

— 

33

SS (31) - Kinkelaar 15, Mathis 8, Weeden 4, Hayes 2, Wittenberg 1, Richards 1. FG 12.

Tags

Trending Video