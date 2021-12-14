BOYS BASKETBALL
South Central 82, Mulberry Grove 32
South Central defeated Mulberry Grove in the St. Elmo Holiday Tourney on Tuesday night.
The Cougars won 82-32.
Aidan Dodson led South Central (7-3) with 22 points. Keenin Willshire had 14 points. Ethan Watwood had 13 points. Spencer Johannes had eight points. Brandt Hiestand had six points. Anthony Buonaura and Ethann Hester had four points. London Hails had three points, and Ethan Dunn, Max Magnus, Rahkeim Anderson, and Ryan Jenne had two points.
St. Elmo (Brownstown) 52, Patoka 42
SEB defeated Patoka in the St. Elmo Holiday Tourney on Tuesday night.
The Eagles won 52-42.
Jarrett Pasley led SEB (7-3) with 20 points, three rebounds, one steal, and one turnover. Gavyn Smith had nine points, six rebounds, one assist, and three steals. Caleb Campbell had nine points, four rebounds, two assists, and one steal. Adam Atwood had eight points and three rebounds. Brady Maxey had five points, eight rebounds, one assist, and one steal, and Wyatt Stine had one point, one rebound, and one assist.
Neoga 42, Casey-Westfield 41
Neoga defeated Casey-Westfield on Tuesday night.
The Indians won 42-41.
Paci McClure led Neoga (7-2) with 16 points. Quintin Richards and Dontye Perry had nine points, and Kaden Young had six points.
Carlyle 52, Altamont 44
Altamont fell to Carlyle on Tuesday night.
The Indians lost 52-44.
Mason Robinson led Altamont (4-2) with 16 points. Noah Klimpel had nine points. Eric Kollmann had seven points. Tyler Robbins had six points, and Avery Jarhaus and Jack Scott had three points.
St. Anthony 54, Newton 42
St. Anthony defeated Newton on Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs bested the Eagles 54-42.
Craig Croy led St. Anthony (6-3) with 14 points. Kyle Stewart had 13 points. Griffin Sehy had 10 points. Max Koenig had nine points. Adam Rudibaugh had six points, and Michael Martelli had two points.
Meanwhile, for Newton (7-2), Ben Meinhart had 23 points. Evan Schafer had 10 points. Leo Weber had four points. Parker Wolf and Mason Schafer had two points, and Weston Tharp had one point.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Brownstown (St. Elmo) 59, Casey-Westfield 23
BSE defeated Casey-Westfield on Tuesday night.
The Bombers won 59-23.
Audrey Wilhour led BSE (5-7) with 16 points. Lanie Baldrige had 14 points. Anna Stine and Jayna Ireland had six points. Natelly Beal had five points, and Lexi Seabaugh and Sydney Stine had four points.
Vandalia 62, Cowden-Herrick (Beecher City) 40
CHBC fell to Vandalia on Tuesday night.
The Bobcats lost 62-40.
Gracie Heckert led CHBC (9-1) with 21 points. Lani Morrison had six points, seven rebounds, and three steals. Madison Wojick had six points and three steals. Karlee Smith, Hallye Morrison, and Ruby Stuckemeyer had two points, and Macee Rodman had one point.
Effingham 58, Charleston 10
Effingham defeated Charleston on Tuesday night.
The Hearts won 58-10.
Sawyer Althoff and Saige Althoff led Effingham (8-2, 2-2 Apollo Conference) with 10 points. Madison Mapes had nine points. Ella Niebrugge and Marissa Allie had seven points. Sidney Donaldson had five points. Meredith Schaefer and Coralin Ohnesorge had four points, and Bria Beals had two points.
