St. Anthony 8, Charleston 1
St. Anthony defeated Charleston, 8-1, Tuesday.
In singles matches, Manaye Mossman won, 6-2, 7-5. Aiden Tegeler won 8-7 with a tie-breaker. Adam Rudibaugh won, 6-0, 6-0. Evan Mossman won, 6-2, 6-1, and Isaac McDonald won, 6-1, 6-2.
In doubles matches, Manaye Mossman and Tegeler won, 6-7, 7-6, 11-9. Rudibaugh and Evan Mossman won, 6-0, 6-1, and McDonald and Roberto Valdez won, 7-6, 6-7, 10-4.
St. Anthony 17, Neoga 2
St. Anthony defeated Neoga, 17-2, Tuesday.
Grace Karolewicz had three hits, Adysen Rios, Maddie Kibler, and Katie Kabbes had two hits, and Cameran Rios, Addie Wernsing, Haley Niebrugge, Stacie Vonderheide, Lucy Fearday, Anna Faber, and Abbi Hatton had one hit. Cameran Rios, Maddi Kibler, Adysen Rios, Fearday, and Karolewicz hit doubles, while Maddi Kibler and Anna Faber hit triples.
Fearday and Wernsing pitched for the Bulldogs. Fearday threw one inning and allowed one hit and one walk; Wernsing pitched three innings and allowed two hits, two runs — one earned — and one walk with three strikeouts.
As for the Indians, Trista Moore had two hits while Avery Fearday had one hit.
Teutopolis 13, Tuscola 3
Teutopolis defeated Tuscola, 13-3, Tuesday.
Daischa Piedra and Courtney Gibson had three hits, Kaylee Niebrugge had two hits, and Erin Althoff, Emily Konkel, Dani Sarchet, Summer Wall, and Olivia Copple had one hit.
Gibson and Piedra hit doubles.
Gibson pitched for the Lady Shoes. She threw six innings and allowed seven hits, three earned runs, and three walks with four strikeouts.
Dieterich 9, Clay City North Clay 3
Dieterich defeated Clay City North Clay, 9-3, Tuesday.
Kaitlyn Boerngen, Lucie Jansen, and Marli Michl had two hits, while Eva Meinhart, Jadyn Pruemer, Cortney Brummer, and Olivia Brummer had one hit. Meinhart hit a double, Cortney Brummer hit a triple, and Jansen hit a home run.
Boerngen also pitched for the Movin’ Maroons.
She threw seven innings and allowed three hits, three runs — two earned — and five walks with 11 strikeouts.
Charleston 16, Altamont 0
Altamont fell to Charleston, 16-0, Tuesday.
Peyton Osteen had the only hit for the Lady Indians.
Grace Lemke pitched for Altamont. She threw 3 2/3 innings and allowed 10 hits, 16 runs — seven earned — and seven walks with 10 strikeouts.
South Central 17, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City 2
South Central defeated CHBC, 17-2, Tuesday.
Taegan Webster had one hit and an RBI. Kaitlyn Swift had a triple and one RBI. Brooklyn Garrett had two hits and two RBIs. Jasmin Modesty had an RBI. Lily Malone had an RBI. Jaylyn Michel had one hit and two RBIs. Bryleigh Timmons had one double. Ella Watwood had one hit and two RBIs. Abi Shuler had two hits and three RBIs, and Kyleigh Swift had two hits, including one double, and two RBIs.
As for the Bobcats, Marissa Summers had one hit. Macee Rodman had two hits, including one double and one triple, and one RBI, and Ruby Stuckemeyer had one RBI.
Mt. Zion 14, Cumberland 2
Cumberland fell to Mt. Zion, 14-2, Tuesday.
Avery Donsbach had two hits, while Libby McGinnis, Sage Carr, and Jadalyn Sowers had one hit.
Effingham 8, Neoga 1
Effingham defeated Neoga, 8-1, Tuesday.
Jack Harper had two hits, while Gauge Massey, Camden Raddatz, Quest Hull, Max Hardiek, Myles Maxedon, Joe Matteson, and Andrew Donaldson had one hit. Maxedon hit a double, while Hull and Donaldson hit home runs.
Kaiden Nichols, Jackson Doedtman, and Massey pitched for the Hearts. Nichols threw 3 1/3 innings and allowed three hits, one earned run, and two walks with five strikeouts; Doedtman pitched 2 2/3 innings and allowed three hits and two walks with four strikeouts, and Massey pitched one inning and had one strikeout.
As for the Indians, Kaden Young and Malachi Staszak had two hits, while Riley Durdel and Quintin Richards had one hit.
Teutopolis 9, Charleston 4
Teutopolis defeated Charleston, 9-4, Tuesday.
Cade Buehnerkemper had three hits, while Garrett Gaddis, Mitch Althoff, Joey Niebrugge, Caleb Siemer, Caleb Bloemer, and Luke Koester had one hit. Buehnerkemper hit two doubles, Koester hit one double, and Althoff hit one home run.
Kayden Althoff pitched for the Wooden Shoes. He threw seven innings and allowed seven hits, four runs — three earned — and one walk with eight strikeouts.
Altamont 19, Ramsey 0
Altamont defeated Ramsey, 19-0, Tuesday.
Nathan Stuemke, Tyler Robbins, Jared Hammer, Mason Robinson, and Kienon Eirhart had two hits, while Wyatt Phillips, Hayden Siebert, and Logan Cornett had one hit. Eirhart hit two doubles.
Robbins also pitched for the Indians. He threw four innings and allowed three hits and no runs with eight strikeouts.
Dieterich 6, Brownstown St. Elmo 4
Dieterich defeated BSE, 6-4, Tuesday.
Pete Britton had two hits, while Garrett Niebrugge, Austin Ruholl, Braden Shadel, Lucas Westendorf, and Sam Hardiek had one hit. Westendorf and Britton hit doubles.
Noah Dill and Britton pitched for the Movin’ Maroons. Dill threw 5 2/3 innings and allowed five hits, three runs — one earned — and one walk with 10 strikeouts; Britton pitched 1 1/3 innings and allowed no hits, one unearned run, and one walk with one strikeout.
As for the Bombers, Brady Maxey had one hit, Dalton Myers had one hit and two RBIs, Wyatt Chandler had one hit, Jarrett Pasley had one hit and one RBI, and Lukas Miller had one hit.
Maxey also pitched. He threw seven innings and allowed seven hits, six runs — three earned — and two walks with five strikeouts.
Newton 4, Mattoon 2
Newton defeated Mattoon, 4-2, Tuesday.
Ben Meinhart, Carder Reich, Isaac Flowers, and Gage Reynolds had hits for the Eagles.
Gus Bierman and Flowers pitched for Newton. Bierman threw six innings and allowed six hits, two earned runs, and one walk with three strikeouts; Flowers pitched one inning and allowed one walk.
North Clay 7, South Central 1
North Clay defeated South Central, 7-1, Tuesday.
Brady Ingram and Bryton Griffy had two hits, while Collyn Ballard and Holden Clifton had one hit. Ingram hit two doubles while Ballard hit a home run.
Carson Burkett pitched for the Cardinals. He threw seven innings and allowed four hits and one unearned run while striking out 11 batters.
As for the Cougars, Anthony Buonaura had two hits, while Aidan Dodson and Brandt Hiestand had one hit. Hiestand hit a triple.
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg 4, Cumberland 2
WSS defeated Cumberland, 4-2, Tuesday.
Graham Kasey pitched for the Hatchets. He threw seven innings and allowed five hits, two runs — one earned — and one walk with 17 strikeouts.
Austin Wittenberg had two hits for WSS, while Gavan Wernsing, Sam Vonderheide, and Carter Chaney had one hit.
As for the Pirates, Gavin Hendrix had two hits, while Ross McBride, Jaxon Boldt, and Bryant Weber had one hit. Hendrix hit a double.
