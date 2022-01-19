BOYS BASKETBALL
South Central 51, Neoga 41
South Central defeated Neoga on Tuesday night, 51-41.
The Cougars (16-5, 3-1 National Trail Conference) have now won five games in a row, while the Indians (12-8, 2-4 National Trail Conference) have lost four out of their last five.
Keenin Willshire led South Central Monday with 20 points, while Aidan Dodson had 17, Spencer Johannes, five, London Hails, four, Ethan Watwood, three, and Rahkeim Anderson, two.
Meanwhile, for Neoga, Paci McClure led the team with 14 points, Kaden Young had 10, Dontye Perry and Brady Reynolds had five, Quintin Richards had three, and Kyle Peters and Luke Romack had two.
Altamont 57, Beecher City/Cowden-Herrick 46
Altamont defeated Beecher City on Tuesday night, 57-46.
The Indians (15-5, 3-1 National Trail Conference) had 17 points from Noah Klimpel, nine from Tyler Robbins, eight from Will Schultz, seven from Jared Hammer, six from Mason Winn and Eric Kollmann, and two from Avery Jarhaus and Mason Robinson.
Meanwhile, for the Bobcats (8-11, 0-5 National Trail Conference), Kade Persinger led the team with 20 points, while Jadon Robertson had 13, Silas Buzzard had 11, and Clayton Wojcik had two.
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 54, North Clay 49
WSS defeated North Clay on Tuesday, 54-49.
The Hatchets (16-3, 3-2 National Trail Conference) had 21 points from Sam Vonderheide, 17 from Austin Wittenberg, 10 from Jordan Wittenberg, and two from Talon Bridges, Carter Chaney, and Landon Miller.
Meanwhile, for the Cardinals (7-12, 3-2 National Trail Conference), Logan Fleener led the team with 18 points, Bryton Griffy had 17, Alex Boose had nine, Brady Ingram and Levi Smith had two, and Dakota Weidner had one.
Saint Anthony 47, Flora 39
Saint Anthony defeated Flora on Tuesday night at the Enlow Center, 47-39.
Griffin Sehy led the Bulldogs (11-9) with 13 points, while Brock Fearday had 12, Kyle Stewart had eight, Max Koenig had seven, Craig Croy had four, Colton Fearday had two, and Adam Rudibaugh had one.
Mount Carmel 60, Newton 44
Newton fell to Mount Carmel on Tuesday night, 60-44.
The Eagles (12-6, 3-1 Little Illini Conference) had 20 points from Evan Schafer, 10 from Ben Meinhart, five from Mason Schafer and Parker Wolf, and two from Caden Nichols and Dylan Gier.
