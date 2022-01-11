BOYS BASKETBALL
South Central 51, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 34
South Central defeated WSS on Tuesday night.
The Cougars bested the Hatchets 51-34 — who had an 11-game winning streak.
Keenin Willshire led South Central (15-5, 2-1 NTC) with 18 points. Aidan Dodson had 13 points. Ethan Watwood had eight points. Spencer Johannes had seven points. London Hails and Anthony Buonaura had two points, and Ryan Jenne had one point.
Meanwhile, for WSS (15-3, 2-2 NTC), Sam Vonderheide had 20 points. Carter Chaney had six points. Jacob Gracey had three points. Rhett Rincker and Dylan Curry had two points, and Sam Welton had one point.
Lawrenceville 52, North Clay 49
North Clay fell to Lawrenceville on Tuesday night.
The Cardinals lost 52-49.
Logan Fleener led North Clay (6-11) with 22 points. Bryton Griffy, Dakota Weidner, and Alex Boose had six points. Levi Smith had five points, and Layton Dawkins and Collyn Ballard had two points.
Decatur LSA 63, Cumberland 58
Cumberland fell to Decatur LSA on Tuesday night.
The Pirates lost 63-58.
Elijah McElravy and Jaxon Boldt led Cumberland (8-10, 2-1 LPC) with 15 points. Gavin Hendrix had 14 points. Wiley Peters had seven points. Trevin Magee had five points, and Galen Martinez had two points.
Saint Anthony 50, Neoga 44
Saint Anthony defeated Neoga on Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs beat the Indians 50-44.
Adam Rudibaugh led Saint Anthony (10-8, 5-0 NTC) with 18 points. Kyle Stewart had 14 points, and Max Koenig and Brock Fearday had nine points.
Meanwhile, for Neoga (11-6, 2-3 NTC), Quintin Richards had 15 points. Paci McClure had 13 points. Dontye Perry had nine points, and Kaden Young had seven points.
Beecher City/Cowden-Herrick 78, Martinsville 51
Beecher City defeated Martinsville on Tuesday night.
The Bobcats won 78-51.
Kade Persinger led Beecher City (8-9) with 29 points. Jadon Robertson had 23 points. Silas Buzzard had eight points. Waylon Robertson had four points. Clayton Wojcik, Kenny Robbins, and Jack Robinson had three points, and Kaidyn Calame and Gage Lorton had two points.
Altamont 60, Central A&M 38
Altamont defeated Central A&M on Tuesday night.
The Indians won 60-38.
Noah Klimpel led Altamont (14-4) with 10 points. Eric Kollman had nine points. Will Schultz and Mason Robinson had eight points. Tyler Robbins and Jared Hammer had seven points. Mason Winn had four points. Bryce Suckow had three points, and Logan Cornett and Keinon Eirhart had two points.
Effingham 64, Newton 36
Effingham defeated Newton on Tuesday night.
The Hearts downed the Eagled 64-36.
Jett Volpi led Effingham (6-11) with 19 points. Garrett Wolfe, Ethan Ritz, and Brayden Pals had 12 points. Dalton Fox had five points, and Quest Hull and Armando Estrada had two points.
Meanwhile, for Newton (12-5), Parker Wolf had nine points. Mason Schafer and Ben Meinhart had six points. Marc Jansen had five points. Weston Tharp and Dylan Gier had three points, and Caden Nichols and Evan Schafer had two points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dieterich 61, OPH 40
Dieterich defeated OPH on Tuesday night.
The Movin' Maroons won 61-40.
Cortney Brummer led Dieterich (13-8) with 14 points. Kaitlyn Boerngen had 12 points. Maddie Brummer had 10 points. Eva Meinhart had eight points. Ruby Westendorf had six points. Estella Meinhart had five points. Brittney Niemerg had four points, and Kady Tegeler had two points.
