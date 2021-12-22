BOYS BASKETBALL
Olney 39, Saint Anthony 35
Saint Anthony fell to Olney on Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs lost 39-35.
Griffin Sehy and Max Koenig led Saint Anthony (7-5) with nine points. Colton Fearday had eight points. Kyle Stewart had five points, and Eli Levitt and Collin Westendorf had two points.
Saint Elmo (Brownstown) 52, Central A&M 43
Saint Elmo-Brownstown defeated Central A&M on Tuesday night.
The Eagles won 52-43.
Caleb Campbell led SEB (9-4) with 21 points, eight rebounds, one assist, and one steal. Adam Atwood had 13 points, three rebounds, and three assists. Brady Maxey had nine points, seven rebounds, four assists, and two steals. Jarrett Pasley had six points, three rebounds, two assists, three steals, and one block. Quinton Logan had two points, two rebounds, and one steal, and Cade Schaub had one point, two rebounds, and one assist.
Newton 56, Charleston 40
Newton defeated Charleston on Tuesday night.
The Eagles won 56-40.
Evan Schafer led Newton (9-2) with 15 points. Parker Wolf had 12 points. Ben Meinhart had 11 points. Mason Schafer had six points. Mason Mulvey had five points. Leo Weber had four points, and Weston Tharp had three points.
Stewardson-Strasburg (Windsor) 50, Okaw Valley 36
Stewardson-Strasburg-Windsor defeated Okaw Valley on Tuesday night.
The Hatchets won 50-36.
Austin Wittenberg led Stew-Stras (10-2) with 18 points. Samuel Vonderheide had 14 points. Jordan Wittenberg had six points. Talon Bridges and Landon Miller had five points, and Carter Chaney had two points.
South Central 68, Sandoval 58
South Central defeated Sandoval on Tuesday night.
The Cougars won 68-58.
Keenin Willshire led South Central (7-4) with 24 points. Aidan Dodson had 14 points. Ethan Watwood had 11 points. Ethan Dun had eight points. Spencer Johannes had seven points, and London Hails had four points.
Dieterich 64, Lawrenceville 46
Dieterich defeated Lawrenceville on Tuesday night.
The Movin' Maroons won 64-46.
Pete Britton led Dieterich (5-4) with 20 points. Andrew Lidy had 14 points. Bryce Budde had 11 points. Lucas Westendorf had eight points. Caleb Gephart had seven points, and Andrew Wente and Cole Will had two points.
Casey-Westfield 49, Altamont 48
Altamont fell to Casey-Westfield on Tuesday night.
The Indians lost 49-48.
Avery Jarhaus led Altamont (6-3) with 12 points. Noah Klimpel had 10 points. Mason Robinson had nine points. Tyler Robbins had eight points. Eric Kollman had four points. Jared Hammer had two points, and Mason Winn had one point.
Neoga 51, Shelbyville 28
Neoga defeated Shelbyville on Tuesday night.
The Indians won 51-28.
Paci McClure led Neoga (8-3) with 30 points. Kaden Young had eight points. Kyle Peters had five points. Dontye Perry had four points. Quintin Richards had three points, and Will O'Dell had one point.
Cisne 57, North Clay 55
North Clay fell to Cisne on Tuesday night.
The Cardinals lost 57-55.
Dakota Weidner and Alex Boose led North Clay (3-10) with 15 points. Levi Smith had 12 points. Brady Ingram had seven points. Bryton Griffy had four points, and Layton Dawkins had two points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cumberland 50, Flanagan-Cornell 14
Cumberland defeated Flanagan-Cornell on the first day of the Knights Classic Tuesday night.
The Lady Pirates won 50-14.
Abbie Becker led Cumberland (11-2) with 16 points. Zoe Mitchell had 15 points. Jadalyn Sowers had eight points. Sydney Carr had five points. Katelyn Shoemaker had four points, and Paige Dittamore had two points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.