VOLLEYBALL
Windsor (Stewardson-Strasburg) 2, Neoga 0
WSS picked up a straight-set win over Neoga on Tuesday.
The Hatchets won the first set 25-5 and the second 25-10.
WSS (10-3, 5-0 National Trail Conference) had contributions from Ella Kinkelaar (two aces, 23 assists, and six digs), Gabby Vonderheide (six kills and 11 digs), Natalie Hayes (two aces, five kills, and three digs), Halle Moomaw (four kills and two blocks), Brianna Hewing (eight kills), Kinley Quast (six aces, two assists, and eight digs), Kaylynn Carey (three kills, one dig, and two blocks), and Ainslie Eident (one ace and four digs).
Neoga had contributions from Allison Worman (three digs, one block, and two kills), Klowee Conder (five digs), Ella Shuler (six digs and two assists), Haylee Campbell (two digs and two blocks), Andrea Burcham (one dig), and Avery Fearday (one block).
Tri-County 2, Cumberland 1
Cumberland fell to Tri-County in three sets on Tuesday.
The Lady Pirates lost the first set 25-22, won the second 25-19 and lost the third 25-23.
Cumberland (16-5) had contributions from Ivy Ayers (two assists, three aces, and 17 digs), Kennedy Stults (one assist, six kills, and 15 digs), Kendyn Syfert (three kills, one block, and nine digs), Carly Thornton (24 assists, four kills, three blocks, one ace, and 10 digs), Mackenzie Taylor (two assists, 12 kills, and 10 digs), Zoe Mitchell (five kills and two blocks), and Ashton Coleman (six kills).
Pana 2, Teutopolis 0
Teutopolis volleyball fell to Pana in straight sets Tuesday.
The Lady Shoes lost the first set 25-20 and the second 25-21.
Teutopolis had contributions from Taylor Beuker (two blocks, three kills, and one ace), Jaden Deters (three digs and five kills), Lilly Jansen (six digs and one ace), Emily Konkel (two blocks, two digs, and four kills), Katie Kremer (one dig and one kill), Sara Niemerg (two kills), Tia Probst (one block, one dig, one kill, and five assists), Kaitlyn Schumacher (two blocks and three kills), Macy Swingler (four digs and one kill), Sara Swingler (five digs and 10 assists), and Summer Wall (eight digs).
Altamont 2, Cowden-Herrick (Beecher City) 0
Altamont picked up a straight-set win over CHBC on Tuesday.
The Lady Indians won the first 25-10 and the second 25-9.
Altamont had contributions from Ellie McManaway (three digs, one ace, nine assists, and four kills), Ada Tappendorf (two digs, one ace, three blocks, and seven kills), Ella Ruffner (five digs, three blocks, and four kills), Lauren Walker (six digs and two aces), Peyton Osteen (two aces and six assists), Briana Hassebrock (one block), Brinna Grunloh (two digs), and Alyvia Wills (two kills).
The Bobcats had contributions from Tatyana Duckwitz (three kills, one assist, and nine digs), Raechelle Kelly (one kill, two assists, and three digs), Gracie Heckert (one assist and five digs), Madison Wojcik (one kill, one ace, two assists, and three digs), Marissa Summers (four kills), Karlee Smith (two assists and one block), Kaycie Stefanski (one dig), Aspen Rehkemper (one assist and six digs), Birgen Schlanser (one dig), and Kyleigh Wallace (two digs).
St. Anthony 2, St. Elmo (Brownstown) 0
St. Anthony picked up a straight-set win over SEB on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs won the first set 25-9 and the second 25-12.
St. Anthony had contributions from Anna Faber (two kills and 22 assists), Addie Wernsing (seven aces), Abbi Hatton (four kills and one block), Addi Nuxoll (six kills), Ada Rozene (five kills and one block), Lucy Fearday (nine kills and one block), and Maddie Kibler (two kills and one ace).
SEB had contributions from Morgan Hall (two kills and 12 digs), Laney Baldridge (two kills, seven digs, and one assist), Lydia Smith (two kills and four digs), Kinley Carson (one kill, two digs, and one assist), Lillian Nolen (one kill), Peyton Garrard (one kill, one ace, five digs, and six assists), Audrey Wilhour (one kill and one dig), Shelby Sasse (five digs and two assists), and Olivia Baker (two digs).
Robinson 2, Dieterich 0
Dieterich volleyball fell to Robinson in straight sets on Tuesday.
The Movin' Maroons lost the first set 25-18 and the second 25-18.
Dieterich had contributions from Kaitlyn Boerngen (four aces, four assists, and 13 digs), Alli Schmidt (four assists and one dig), Emily Hall (two aces, three kills, one assist, and two digs), Breanna Shull (one ace, one kill, and two digs), Olivia Brummer (one kill and seven digs), and Marli Michl (two digs).
BOYS GOLF
Altamont 169, Flora 190
Altamont defeated Flora in a match on Tuesday.
Tyler Stonecipher led the Indians with a 38, while Kevin Hall fired a 39, Avery Jarhaus a 45, and AJ Kopplin a 47.
The two scores that didn't count were Zeke Rippetoe's 50 and Alec Jarhaus' 51.
Altamont improved to 18-3-1 in matches this season with the win.
Okaw Valley 195, Windsor (Stewardson-Strasburg) 228
WSS fell to Okaw Valley 195-228 on Tuesday.
Rylan Rincker and Nathaniel Gracey each shot 54, while Brody Hendrickson shot 59 and Clayton Carey 61.
The scores that the Hatchets didn't count came from Briar Smith (62), Jack Holland (70), and Silas Hortenstine (72).
SOCCER
Newton 11, Robinson 1
Carder Reich became the single-season goal scorer for Newton in Tuesday's rout of Robinson.
The Eagles won 11-1, powered by Reich's five goals.
Nick Brody and Elias Weber added goals, while Gage Reynolds and Luke Weber each had two assists, and Danny Visoso had one.
Mahomet-Seymour 11, Effingham 0
Effingham fell to Mahomet-Seymour 11-0 on Tuesday.
There were no stats available.
Altamont 3, St. Anthony 2
Altamont defeated St. Anthony 3-2 on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs had goals from Adrian Bustamante and Kevin Canales-Gonzalez.
