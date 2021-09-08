FALL BASEBALL
South Central 15, Brownstown (St. Elmo) 0
South Central picked up a 15-0 win over BSE on Tuesday.
Aiden Dodson went 3-for-3 with a double, home run, and five RBIs to the Cougars, but he didn't stop at the plate.
On the mound, he threw a no-hitter, allowing one walk and striking out 10 batters over four innings.
South Central (6-2, 4-1 National Trail Conference) had other contributions from Beau Jolliff (3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs), Anthony Buonaura (2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs), and Ethan Dunn (2-for-3). Chase Thompson added a double, as well.
As for the Bombers, Brady Maxey was the lone BSE (5-3, 1-3 National Trail Conference) player to reach base by drawing a walk.
St. Anthony 2, Windsor (Stewardson-Strasburg) 0
Colton Fearday struck out seven batters and pitched a three-hit shutout in St. Anthony's 2-0 win over WSS on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs scored one run in the first and added on another in the sixth in the win.
Angelo Mendella, Brody Niebrugge, and Brady Hatton all recorded hits for St. Anthony (7-2, 4-1 National Trail Conference).
As for WSS (3-3, 2-3 National Trail Conference), pitcher Gavan Wernsing threw six innings, allowing three hits and one earned run while walking one and fanning 11 batters.
Dieterich 6, Altamont 5
Dieterich scored one run in the eighth inning to defeat Altamont 6-5.
The Movin' Maroons' lone multiple-hitter was Noah Dill, who went 2-for-4. Braden Shadle and Shawn Crutcher added doubles, as well.
On the mound, Garrett Niebrugge threw 5 1/3 innings, giving up five hits and one earned run while striking out six hitters and walking two batters.
As for Altamont (6-1, 5-1 National Trail Conference), Jared Hammer went 3-for-5 with two runs and two doubles.
Kienon Eirhart went 2-for-4 with one RBI, while Dillan Elam went 2-for-2. Tyler Robbins had a double, as well.
Dieterich moves to 2-6 and 1-4 in the National Trail Conference with the win.
North Clay 7, Cowden-Herrick (Beecher City) 0
North Clay defeated CHBC 7-0 on Tuesday.
The Cardinals' lone multiple-hitter was Collyn Ballard, who went 3-for-3 with two runs, a double, and one RBI.
Holden Clifton went 1-for-1 with a double, two runs, and two RBIs. Bryton Griffy had a double, as well.
On the mound, Carson Burkett pitched three strong innings, giving up one hit and striking out eight batters.
Ballard and Layton Dawkins pitched the final four innings, combining to give up two hits and two walks while fanning four batters.
As for the Bobcats, Wes Radloff went 3-for-3 to lead the team.
North Clay improves to 8-0 and 4-0 in the National Trail Conference, while CHBC falls to 4-2 and 3-2 in the National Trail Conference.
Teutopolis 16, Woodlawn 0
Teutopolis defeated Woodlawn 16-0 on Tuesday.
Sam Bushur went 2-for-2 with a home run, three runs, and two RBIs for the Wooden Shoes, while Caleb Bloemer went 2-for-2 with one run and two RBIs.
Mitch Althoff added a 2-for-5 game with one RBI, while Kayden Althoff went 2-for-3 with a double, three runs, and three RBIs.
On the mound, Derek Konkel pitched four innings, giving up one hit and no runs, while striking out 10 batters. Ben Goeckner relieved Konkel for one inning and did not yield a hit or run while striking out a batter.
BOYS SOCCER
Newton 4, Richland County 0
Newton improved to 6-1 after a 4-0 win over Richland County on Tuesday.
Carder Reich scored four more goals for the Eagles, bringing his season total to 23. Luke Weber added two assists, as well.
Altamont 1, Teutopolis 1
Altamont and Teutopolis tied in their match on Tuesday.
The Wooden Shoes' lone goal came from Evan Waldhoff.
Bryce Suckow had the only goal for the Indians.
Altamont (4-3-1) had seven shots and three on goal.
Teutopolis moves to 5-1-1 on the season with the tie.
GIRLS TENNIS
Richland County 6, St. Anthony 3
St. Anthony tennis fell to Richland County Tuesday.
The Bulldogs lost 6-3.
In singles' matches, Emily Kowalke defeated Grayce Burgener 6-3, 6-4, and Grace Karolewicz defeated Claire Uhl 2-6, 6-4, 10-6.
Meanwhile, in doubles matches, Laura Schmidt and Karolewicz defeated Burgener and Evie Potter 5-7, 6-3, 12-10 for St. Anthony's only doubles point.
As for other singles matches, Potter defeated Ali Adams 6-3, 6-2; Abigail Atwood defeated Schmidt 6-1, 6-1; McKenna Snider defeated Madelyn Brown 6-1, 6-1, and Jillian Bettis defeated Karli Jones 6-0, 6-1.
Lastly, in other doubles matches, Atwood and Uhl defeated Adams and Kowalke 5-7, 6-2, 12-10, and Snider and Bettis defeated Izzy Hakman and Brown 6-0, 6-2.
Newton 5, Mt. Carmel 2
Newton defeated Mt. Carmel 5-2 on Tuesday.
The Lady Eagles finished with three singles' points and two doubles' points.
In singles matches, Emily Probst defeated Maleah Armstrong 6-0, 6-0; Jean Lin defeated Kami McWilliams 6-2, 7-6, and Kaitlyn Olmstead defeated Hope Lane 6-2, 6-2.
Meanwhile, in doubles matches, Lin and Olmstead defeated McWilliams and Lane 6-1, 6-1, and Avery Zumbahlen and Grace Warfel defeated Mackenzie Sanders and Ashleigh Sanders 6-3, 2-6, 10-7.
As for the other singles matches, Jessilyn Hall fell to Camryn Strine 0-6, 1-6.
Lastly, in the other doubles match, Strine and Armstrong defeated Hall and Probst 6-2, 7-6.
Effingham 8, Charleston 1
Effingham defeated Charleston 8-1 Tuesday.
The Flaming Hearts won five singles and three doubles matches.
In singles matches, Eden Wendling defeated Hannah Larson 6-2, 6-3; Madison Mapes defeated Yoana Yordonova 6-2, 6-2; Aila Woomer beat Lyla Long 6-3, 6-1; Izzy Volpi beat Emma Amaya 6-3, 6-3, and Gracie Kroenlein defeated Maci Mayhall 6-2, 6-1.
Meanwhile, in doubles matches, Lydia Kull and Woomer defeated Maggie Goetten and Mayhall 9-8; Wendling and Kroenlein defeated Long and Yordonova 8-2, and Mapes and Volpi defeated Larson and Amaya 8-3.
VOLLEYBALL
St. Anthony 2, Neoga 0
St. Anthony defeated Neoga in straight sets Tuesday.
The Bulldogs won the first 25-21 and the second 25-17.
St. Anthony (6-3, 1-1 National Trail Conference) had contributions from Anna Faber (three kills, one block, and 12 assists), Andrea Rudolphi (four kills and one block), Abbi Hatton (one kill), Ada Rozene (four kills, one ace, and two blocks), Lucy Fearday (four kills, two aces, and one block), Maddie Kibler (two kills and two blocks), and Anna Niemeyer (one ace).
Neoga (2-6, 0-1 National Trail Conference) had contributions from Sydney Hakman (eight digs), Sydney Richards (10 digs, one ace, two blocks, and four kills), Andrea Burcham (seven digs and seven assists), Avery Fearday (four digs), Klowee Conder (one dig and two kills), Ella Shuler (two digs, one kill, and four assists), Haylee Campbell (two digs, three aces, two blocks, three kills, and one assist), Gracie Gresens (two blocks and two kills), and Allison Worman (four blocks and one kill).
St. Elmo (Brownstown) 2, Cowden-Herrick (Beecher City) 0
SEB picked up a straight-set win over CHBC on Tuesday.
The Eagles won the first set 25-12 and the second 25-7.
SEB (6-4, 1-1 National Trail Conference) had contributions from Laney Baldridge (six kills, one assist, four aces, four digs, and one block), Peyton Garrard (four kills, eight assists, one ace, and five digs), Morgan Hall (two kills, three aces, six digs, and one block), Lillian Nolen (one kill, one ace, five digs, and one block), Shelby Sasse (one assist, one ace, and four digs), Lydia Smith (three kills, two assists, two aces, and three digs), and Audrey Wilhour (one dig and one block).
Altamont 2, North Clay 0
Altamont picked up a straight-set win over North Clay on Tuesday.
The Lady Indians won the first set 25-12 and the second 25-14.
Altamont (6-2, 1-0 National Trail Conference) had contributions from Ellie McManaway (four digs, two aces, two blocks, 11 assists, and three kills), Ada Tappendorf (two digs, three blocks, and four kills), Ella Ruffner (two digs and five kills), Laren Walker (one dig), Peyton Osteen (two aces and three assists), Lanie Tedrick (two aces), Briana Hassebrock (one dig and three kills), Brinna Grunloh (four digs, two blocks, and two kills), and Alyvia Wills (one dig).
Fairfield 2, Newton 0
Newton fell to Fairfield in straight sets on Tuesday.
The Lady Eagles lost the first set 25-23 and the second 25-20.
Newton (6-2) had contributions from Elley Bennett (one ace, three assists, and nine digs), Brooke Schafer (one ace, two kills, 18 assists, and nine digs), Amber Russell (one ace and six digs), Brooke Johnson (seven kills, one assist, and six digs), Ava Kessler (five kills), Faith Shull (five kills, one block, and one dig), Jenna Ochs (three kills and one dig), Emma Oldham (one kill and two digs), and Laney Hemrich (two digs).
South Central 2, Dieterich 0
South Central defeated Dieterich in straight sets Tuesday.
The Lady Cougars won the first set 25-7 and the second 25-13.
South Central (4-1, 3-0 National Trail Conference) had contributions from Halle Smith (five kills, one ace, and six digs), Zada Reynolds (one kill, nine assists, two aces, and one dig), Sierra Arnold (two aces and six digs), Olivia Brauer (two kills, seven assists, one ace, and one dig), Brooklyn Garrett (three kills, four aces, and four digs), Sidney Shumate (one assist), Brooke Cowger (one kill), and Emma Jenne (three kills and two blocks)
Dieterich (1-4, 0-3 National Trail Conference) had contributions from Kaitlyn Boerngen (two digs), Emily Hall (one kill, one assist, and one dig), Alli Schmidt (one kill, one assist, and one dig), Breanna Shull (two kills, two digs, and one block), Olivia Brummer (three digs), Ella Kreke (eight digs), and Marli Michl (two digs).
Teutopolis 2, Sullivan 1
Teutopolis picked up a three-set win over Sullivan on Tuesday.
The Lady Shoes won the first set 25-18, lost the second 25-19, and won the third 26-24.
Teutopolis (7-3) had contributions from Taylor Bueker (three digs and one kill), Jaden Deters (four digs, four kills, and three aces), Sydnee Huber (one block, two digs, and one kill), Lilly Jansen (19 digs, one ace, and one assist), Emily Konkel (four blocks, 12 digs, six kills, two aces, and one assist), Molly Pals (two digs), Tia Probst (four digs, five kills, and nine assists), Kaitlyn Schumacher (three blocks), Macy Swingler (nine digs, three aces, and one assist), Sara Swingler (seven digs, four aces, and eight assists), and Summer Wall (13 digs and three kills).
Taylorville 2, Effingham 0
Effingham fell to Taylorville in straight sets on Tuesday.
The Flaming Hearts lost the first set 25-15 and the second 25-11.
Effingham (0-4, 0-2 Apollo Conference) had contributions from Brueklyn Belcher (two kills), Kennedy Sowell (four kills and two digs), Krista Phillips (two kills and two digs), Lexi Chrappa (two kills, one ace, and one dig), Mattie Angel (two assists), Megan Ballman (one dig), Riley Cunningham (three digs), Sawyer Althoff (five digs), and Tori Budde (seven assists and six digs).
GIRLS GOLF
Teutopolis 240, Shelbyville N/S, Okaw Valley N/S
Teutopolis girls' golf won its match against Shelbyville and Okaw Valley on Tuesday.
The Lady Shoes' top four scores came from Abigail Wortman (54), Alaina Helmink (55), Josie Deters (64), and Hildi Niemerg (67).
The other two scores that Teutopolis (3-4) didn't count were Margaret Wendte (69) and Madi Deters (72).
BOYS GOLF
Vandalia 156, Effingham 188
Effingham fell to Vandalia in a match on Tuesday.
The Flaming Hearts fired a team total of 188, while the Vandals came in with a 156.
Effingham (1-2) had its top-four scores come from Colby Haynes (43), Ethan Ritz (46), David Splechter (48), and Joe Matteson (51).
The other two scores were Jett Volpi's 54 and Brayden Pals' 61.
BOYS GOLF - JUNIOR VARSITY
St. Anthony 166, Okaw Valley 205, Shelbyville 205
Michael Martelli and Ryan Schmidt each fired a 38 on Tuesday in a triangular against Okaw Valley and Shelbyville.
The other two scores that the Bulldogs counted were Joey Trupiano (44) and Patrick Ciorna (46), while the scores that St. Anthony didn't count were Aidan Tegeler's 49 and Ethan Karolewicz's 56.
Overall, the Bulldogs won with a score of 166. Okaw Valley came in second, on a scorecard playoff, with a 205, while Shelbyville was third at 205.
