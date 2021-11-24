GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cowden-Herrick (Beecher City) 38, Cumberland 31
CHBC defeated Cumberland in the CHBC Thanksgiving Tournament Tuesday.
The Bobcats defeated the Lady Pirates 38-31.
Lani Morrison led CHBC (3-0) with 12 points. Gracie Heckert had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds while adding three assists. Madison Wojcik had nine points, 13 rebounds, and three steals. Ruby Stuckemeyer had four points, and Marissa Summers had two points and three assists.
Meanwhile, for Cumberland (2-1), Katelyn Shoemaker led the team with 12 points. Sage Carr added eight points. Zoe Mitchell had five points. Jadalyn Sowers had four points and Abbie Becker had two points.
Effingham 59, Vandalia 20
Effingham beat Vandalia in the Bob Kerans Tournament Tuesday.
The Hearts won 59-20.
Meredith Schaefer led Effingham (3-0) with 12 points. Ella Niebrugge and Madison Mapes had 10 points. Sawyer Althoff had eight points. Bria Beals had five points. Marissa Allie and Olivia Moser had four points, and Saige Althoff and Coralin Ohnesorge had three points.
Dieterich 41, Brownstown (St. Elmo) 28
Dieterich defeated BSE in the CHBC Thanksgiving Tournament Tuesday.
The Movin' Maroons beat the Bombers 41-28.
Kaitlyn Boerngen led Dieterich (1-3) with 19 points. Madilyn Brummer had seven points. Eva Meinhart had five points. Ruby Westendorf had four points, and Cortney Brummer and Miley Britton had two points.
Meanwhile, for BSE (1-2), Laney Baldrige led the team with nine points. Jayna Ireland had six points. Anna Stine had four points. Avery Myers had three points, and Audrey Wilhour, Natelly Beal, and Sydney Stine had two points.
Stewardson-Strasburg (Windsor) 44, Ramsey 35
Stewardson-Strasburg (Windsor) beat Ramsey 44-35 in the CHBC Thanksgiving Tournament.
The Hatchets won 44-35.
Sam Hayes led Stewardson-Strasburg (Windsor) (1-2) with 19 points. Ella Kinkelaar had 14 points. Morgan Mathis had six points. Emma Garrett had three points and Ava Richards had two points.
North Clay 53, Webber 41
North Clay defeated Webber Tuesday.
The Lady Cardinals won 53-41.
Miah Ballard led North Clay (2-1) 1) with 27 points. Alexis Van Dyke had eight points. Matia Price had seven points. Kirsten Allen had five points. Lucy Clark had four points and Sydney Kincaid had two points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cumberland 64, Vandalia 63
Cumberland beat Vandalia in the Cumberland Thanksgiving Tournament Tuesday.
The Pirates won 64-63.
Gavin Hendrix led Cumberland (1-0) with 18 points. Trevin Magee had 15 points. Jaxon Boldt had 14 points. Maddox McElravy had 12 points. Elijah McElravy had three points and Wiley Peters had two points.
Meanwhile, Chase Laack led the way with 20 points for the Vandals, while Carson Ruot had 12 points.
Newton 76, Dieterich 41
Newton defeated Dieterich in the Cumberland Thanksgiving Tournament Tuesday.
The Eagles beat the Movin' Maroons 76-41.
Mason Schafer had a game-high 21 points for Newton (1-0). Evan Schafer finished with 16 points. Marc Jansen, Mason Mulvey, and Weston Tharp had seven points. Leo Weber had six points. Caden Nichols had five points, and Parker Wolf and Dylan Gier had two points.
Meanwhile, Bryce Budde led Dieterich (0-1) with 13 points. Caleb Gephart had nine points. Lucas Westendorf had eight points. Andrew Lidy had five points, and Pete Britton and John Holste had three points.
Breese Central 37, Effingham 35
Effingham fell to Breese Central on the second day of the St. Anthony Thanksgiving Tournament Tuesday.
The Hearts fell 37-35.
Jett Volpi led Effingham (0-1) with 15 points. Garrett Wolfe had nine points. Dalton Fox had four points. Ethan Ritz had three points, and Andrew Splechter and Brayden Pals had two points.
Teutopolis 52, Highland 44
Teutopolis defeated Highland on the second day of the St. Anthony Thanksgiving Tournament Tuesday.
The Wooden Shoes won 52-44.
Brendan Niebrugge led Teutopolis (2-0) with 18 points. Caleb Siemer had 13 points. Max Niebrugge had nine points. James Niebrugge had five points. Kayden Althoff had four points and Mitch Althoff had three points.
Altamont 61, Pana 54
Altamont defeated Pana Tuesday.
The Indians won 61-54.
Eric Kollman and Noah Klimpel led Altamont (1-0) with 20 points. Mason Winn had 10 points. Mason Robinson had eight points. Tyler Robbins had two points and Will Schultz had one point.
Stewardson-Strasburg (Windsor) 61, Shelbyville 34
Stewardson-Strasburg (Windsor) defeated Shelbyville in the Cerro Gordo Tournament Tuesday.
The Hatchets won 61-34.
Samuel Vonderheide led Stewardson-Strasburg (Windsor) (1-0) with 23 points. Austin Wittenberg had 15 points. Talon Bridges had five points. Carter Chaney and Jacob Gracey had four points. Dylan Curry and Landon Miller had three points and Jordan Wittenberg and Jackson Gurgel had two points.
