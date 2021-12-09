Newton 43, Altamont 40
Newton defeated Altamont on Tuesday night.
The Eagles bested the Indians 43-40 in overtime.
Mason Schafer led Newton (5-1) with 14 points. Evan Schafer had 12 points. Ben Meinhart had 10 points. Mason Mulvey had three points, and Parker Wolf and Leo Weber had two points.
Meanwhile, for Altamont (3-1), Noah Klimpel led the team with 10 points. Jared Hammer had six points. Avery Jarhaus had five points. Mason Robinson, Tyler Robbins, Mason Winn, and Eric Kollmann had four points, and Will Schultz had three points.
Stewardson-Strasburg (Windsor) 58, Arcola 33
Stew-Stras defeated Arcola on Tuesday night.
The Hatchets won 58-33.
Austin Wittenberg led Stew-Stras (5-2) with 18 points. Jordan Wittenberg had 11 points. Samuel Vonderheide had 10 points. Landon Miller had nine points. Talon Bridges and Jacob Gracey had four points, and Rhett Rincker had two points.
Neoga 35, Dieterich 33
Neoga defeated Dieterich on Tuesday night.
The Indians beat the Movin’ Maroons 35-33.
Brady Reynolds led Neoga (5-2, 2-1 National Trail Conference) with 14 points. Paci McClure had eight points. Dontye Perry had six points. Luke Romack, Quintin Richards, and Will O’Dell had two points, and Kyle Peters had one point.
Meanwhile, for Dieterich (3-3, 1-1 National Trail Conference), Pete Britton led the team with 11 points. Lucas Westendorf had eight points. Caleb Gephart had seven points. Andrew Lidy had four points, and Bryce Budde had three points.
Teutopolis 50, Paris 45
Teutopolis defeated Paris on Tuesday night.
The Wooden Shoes won 50-45.
Max Niebrugge and Dylan Pruemer led Teutopolis (5-1) with 11 points. Caleb Siemer had 10 points. Kayden Althoff had seven points. James Niebrugge had six points, and Brendan Niebrugge had five points.
Vandalia 61, South Central 57
South Central fell to Vandalia on Tuesday night.
The Cougars lost 61-57.
Aidan Dodson led South Central (3-2) with 25 points. Spencer Johannes had 14 points. Keenin Willshire had nine points. Ethan Watwood had seven points, and Anthony Buonaura had two points.
Cumberland 50, Casey-Westfield 43
Cumberland defeated Casey-Westfield on Tuesday night.
The Pirates won 50-43.
Gavin Hendrix led Cumberland (4-3) with 14 points. Elijah McElravy had 13 points. Jaxon Boldt had nine points. Maddox McElravy had seven points. Trevin Magee had four points, and Wiley Peters had three points.
North Clay 51, St. Elmo (Brownstown) 37
North Clay defeated SEB on Tuesday night.
The Cardinals bested the Eagles 51-37.
Logan Fleener led North Clay (2-5, 1-1 National Trail Conference) with 19 points, 11 rebounds, and two assists. Bryton Griffy had 12 points and five rebounds. Dakota Weidner had seven points and six rebounds. Brady Ingram had four points and three rebounds. Collyn Ballard had three points, four rebounds, and three assists. Levi Smith had three points, one rebound, and two assists, and Layton Dawkins and three points.
Meanwhile, for SEB (6-2, 1-2 National Trail Conference), Brady Maxey had 10 points, one assist, and one steal. Jarrett Pasley had nine points and three rebounds. Adam Atwood had eight points, eight rebounds, three assists, and two steals. Gavyn Smith had seven points and eight rebounds, and Caleb Campbell had three points, two rebounds, three steals, and two blocks.
St. Anthony 87, Beecher City (Cowden-Herrick) 55
St. Anthony defeated Beecher City on Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs won 87-55.
Griffin Sehy led St. Anthony (4-3, 2-0 National Trail Conference) with 27 points. Craig Croy had 21 points. Adam Rudibaugh had 16 points. Kyle Stewart had eight points. Michael Martelli had six points. Eli Levitt had four points. Teddy Dietzen had three points, and Colton Fearday had two points.
Meanwhile, for Beecher City (4-3, 0-2 National Trail Conference), Silas Buzzard had 17 points. Jadon Robertson had 11 points. Kade Persinger had 10 points. Wes Radloff had nine points. Waylon Robertson had six points, and Gage Lorton had two points.
Tri-County 50, Neoga 42
Neoga fell to Tri-County on Tuesday night.
The Indians lost 50-42.
Sydney Richards led Neoga (7-2) with 17 points, 11 rebounds, five blocks, and five steals. Allison Worman had 12 points and seven rebounds. Trista Moore had nine points, and Avery Fearday had four points.
Arcola 41, Stewardson-Strasburg (Windsor) 14
Stew-Stras fell to Arcola on Tuesday night.
The Hatchets lost 41-14.
Ella Kinkelaar led Stew-Stras (2-7) with seven points. Ellie Wittenberg had five points, and Serenity Weeden had two points.
